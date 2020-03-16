Tottenham appear in pole position to sign QPR attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly favourites to sign Queens Park Rangers starlet Eberechi Eze.

Tottenham are said to have been tracking the player for some time and are edging closer to making an offer.

Spurs scout Brian Carey was present to see Eze star in QPR's 3-1 win over Preston last Saturday, according to the Sun.

He has 12 goals and eight assists in all competitions for QPR so far this season.

Sheffield United and Crystal Palace were also thought to be interested in the 21-year-old but have been put off by QPR's asking price of £20m.

The Championship side could be tempted into a player-plus-cash deal as Spurs look to take Eze on the cheap.

The north London side are believed to be keen to reinforce their squad with fresh faces in what could be a pivotal transition period for the club.

With Christian Eriksen having left in January, there is a hole in attacking midfield that could be filled by a player like Eze.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was reportedly an admirer of Eze and wanted to sign the youngster before he was sacked.

But Spurs have kept the England under-21 international on their transfer wishlist - a move that is thought to be endorsed by current manager Jose Mourinho.

The Greenwich born Eze was in Millwall's academy before being released 2016 and taking a job at Tesco.

Eventually, Eze got a break at QPR before spending the 2017/18 at Wycombe Wanderers before returning to west London.

In 2018, he signed a new deal that will keep him at the club till 2021.

READ MORE...

How is COVID-19 coronavirus affecting football? Premier League, Champions League, EFL and Euro 2020 updates

Quiz! Can you name every club in the National League?