Tottenham report: Spurs identify long-term Hugo Lloris replacement – but there’s a major stumbling block

Tottenham have identified Dean Henderson as a potential long-term successor to Hugo Lloris, according to reports.

The France international has been in outstanding form so far this season, but the 35-year-old is nearing the end of his career.

Lloris is out of contract next summer and has yet to agree an extension with Spurs, the club he has represented since 2012.

The former Lyon goalkeeper has been tipped to return to Ligue 1 at the end of the season.

Even if he does pen a new one-year deal with Spurs, he will need to be replaced sooner rather than later.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the north London outfit have picked out Henderson as a man capable of taking over between the sticks.

The England international is growing increasingly frustrated with his squad status at Manchester United.

Henderson ended last season as United's No.1 but he has found game time hard to come by this term.

David de Gea has been a rare bright spot in a difficult first half of the campaign for the Red Devils.

Henderson contracted Covid-19 during pre-season and was unable to train properly for around a month.

He has been unable to regain the starting spot since then, and has been restricted to just two appearances in 2021/22.

Henderson is itching to play first-team football but the aforementioned report states that Ralf Rangnick has decided he will not be allowed to leave on loan in January.

Ajax had enquired about his availability for the second half of the season, but United want to keep him around as back-up to De Gea.

While the club will not authorise an exit in the winter window, they could have a big decision to make next summer.

United see the 24-year-old as the long-term successor to De Gea, but Henderson is impatient and could push for a move to Tottenham if Lloris departs.

That would leave United in a difficult position, but with the 2022 World Cup on the horizon their current No.2 is desperate for more meaningful action.

