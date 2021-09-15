Tottenham transfer news: Harry Kane wants to sign new deal with release clause

Harry Kane could sign a new contract with Tottenham that contains a release clause, according to reports.

The England captain spent most of the summer being linked with a move to Manchester City.

The 28-year-old was keen to join the Premier League champions, but Spurs stood firm in their £150m valuation of Kane.

Daniel Levy refused to budge despite the striker's desire to leave, and the fact Kane is under contract until 2024 helped the Tottenham chairman's cause.

Kane was left frustrated by an apparent breach of a gentleman's agreement between himself and Levy.

The forward believed he would be allowed to depart Spurs if the club failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The agreement was not formalised, however, and that ultimately gave Tottenham the upper hand in negotiations.

Kane now wants to rectify the situation by signing a new contract containing a release clause, according to Eurosport.

Tottenham rarely insert buy-out clauses of this nature, the report states, but they might be willing to make an exception for their talisman if the two parties can agree on a price.

Spurs might also try to ensure it only becomes active if the club fails to meet certain on-field objectives.

A new deal for Kane would also entail a huge pay rise, with the England international understood to earn around £300,000 per week at present.

Levy holds all the power, though, with Kane tied down to Tottenham for another three years.

And in a further blow to the 28-year-old, Manchester City are unlikely to make a fresh move for him in an upcoming transfer window.

Pep Guardiola's side have moved on to other targets, although they could yet return for Kane if circumstances change.

The Tottenham striker must now focus on scoring goals for Nuno Espirito Santo's team, having failed to find the back of the net so far this Premier League season.

