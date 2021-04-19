Tottenham transfer news: Rumoured target Wojciech Szczesny set to stay at Juventus

Wojciech Szczesny will not be leaving Juventus to join Tottenham this summer, according to reports.

Spurs have been linked with a move for the Poland international, who made 181 appearances for Arsenal earlier in his career.

Hugo Lloris turns 35 later this year and is out of contract in 2022, with PSG supposedly keen to bring him to the Parc des Prince.

Tottenham are said to be eyeing a long-term replacement for Lloris, with Szczesny among the goalkeepers they are keeping tabs on.

However, Goal reports that the Pole will not be leaving Turin for north London at the end of the campaign.

There have been no discussions between Szczesny and Spurs, who are on the lookout for a new permanent manager following Jose Mourinho’s exit on Monday.

Juventus are said to be keen to offload the 31-year-old this summer to raise funds for a move for AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italy international could be available on a free transfer this summer, but Juve would need to free up space in their wage budget to be able to sign him.

Szczesny may yet bid farewell to the Italian champions at the end of the campaign, but he will not be on his way to Tottenham.

A deal would have been particularly difficult to pull off given the Pole’s close association with Arsenal, who he joined at the age of 15.

Szczesny won two FA Cups at the Emirates Stadium but fell out of favour in 2015 and was loaned to Roma.

After two seasons at the Stadio Olimpico, the 6ft 5in goalkeeper joined Juventus in a permanent deal in 2017.

Szczesny has made 33 appearances for Andrea Pirlo’s side in all competitions this term, as Juve face a fight to qualify for the Champions League.

The Bianconeri are currently fourth in the Serie A table, just two points ahead of Napoli in the place below them.

