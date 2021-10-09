Transfer news: Liverpool and Arsenal could go head-to-head for Pape Abou Cisse

Liverpool, Everton and Arsenal are all keeping tabs on Olympiacos centre-back Pape Abou Cisse, according to reports.

The Premier League clubs have sent scouts to watch the Senegal international in action this season.

They saw Cisse star in Olympiacos' recent 3-0 victory over Fenerbahce in the Champions League.

The 26-year-old has struck up a fine partnership with former Arsenal stopper Sokratis Papastathopoulos at the heart of the backline.

And his consistent performances in the Greek Super League and in Europe have attracted the attention of several Premier League sides.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool currently lead the race to sign the former Ajaccio man.

Cisse plays alongside Sadio Mane at international level and the Reds hope that personal connection could see the defender push for a move to Anfield.

Liverpool already have plenty of options at centre-back, with Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate competing for two spots in Jurgen Klopp's team.

But it seems as though they want to add another option in defence, with Cisse high up their wish list.

Arsenal are also keen to add further depth at the back despite splashing out £50m on Ben White in the summer.

The England international has made a positive start to his Gunners career, while Gabriel Magalhaes continues to impress alongside him.

Neither Arsenal nor Everton would be able to offer Cisse European football, but he would probably get more game time at the Emirates Stadium or Goodison Park than at Anfield.

Olympiacos are braced for offers but they are unlikely to consider doing business in the January window.

The Greek giants are targeting domestic glory as well as progression to the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Cisse is under contract at the Karaiskaki Stadium until 2024 but a transfer looks likely next summer if he maintains his current level of performance.

Other Premier League clubs could join the race, while teams across Europe will no doubt be keeping tabs on the Senegalese too.

