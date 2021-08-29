Transfer news: PSG to move for Erling Haaland if Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid

PSG will move for Erling Haaland if Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid before the transfer window closes, according to reports.

Mbappe has told PSG that he has no intention of signing a new deal with the club.

The France international will be out of contract next summer and Madrid are hoping to prise him away from the Parc des Princes before the transfer deadline at 11pm BST on Tuesday.

PSG have already rejected two bids for Mbappe, who wants to move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid have reportedly laid down an ultimatum to the French side, threatening to withdraw their interest if a deal is not agreed by Sunday.

Los Blancos have made it clear that they are not willing to offer more than £163m for the World Cup winner.

It remains to be seen how PSG will respond, but it would make little economic sense for them to turn down such a huge sum for a player who will be a free agent in 10 months' time.

Perhaps their answer will depend on whether or not they can source a replacement before the transfer market closes for business.

According to Marca, PSG will try to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund if Mbappe departs.

The Norway international will be available next summer for around £65m due to a release clause in his contract.

Dortmund have insisted all summer that the striker is going nowhere until 2022.

But a sizable offer from PSG could put the decision-makers at Signal Iduna Park in a difficult position.

The report states that the Ligue 1 giants are worried that Madrid are planning to unite Mbappe with Haaland at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid have indeed been linked with a move for the Norwegian ahead of next season.

It seems as if PSG would be willing to accept Madrid's offer for Mbappe if they could replace him with Haaland, although negotiations with Dortmund would be fraught.

