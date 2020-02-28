Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold insists he cares more about defending than attacking

Trent Alexander-Arnold says it is a "good thing" that he has helped to change the perception of full-backs.

The Liverpool right-back is enjoying a tremendous season, with Kevin De Bruyne the only player in the Premier League to have registered more assists.

Alexander-Arnold has directly set up 12 goals for his team-mates in the top flight, the same figure he ended the 2018/19 campaign with.

The England international is the most creative player for the champions-elect, who will move 25 points clear at the top of the table with victory over Watford on Saturday.

But Alexander-Arnold insists that the most important part of his job is at the other end of the field.

"It's defending," he told Sky Sports when asked what the most vital element of his role was. "It's the foundation to any result. You get a clean sheet you can't lose the game. That's our mentality.

"If we build the foundations with the defensive work and not conceding, we then have the attackers and the midfielders and even ourselves to go forward and create goals.

"More times than not we do score in games, so if we keep clean sheets we will win games.

"I don't think I've tried to change it [the full-back role] in terms of 'everyone follow me because I'm playing well and this is how you should do it', as every player is different. Us two [himself and Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson] don't play the exact same way.

"We're just more attacking based full-backs. We've just been given the freedom by the manager and the players around us in the system to get forward a bit more than other teams and express ourselves.

"So I think it's more just trying to create for the team rather than think how we can make people want to be full-backs, because that's not our goal at the end of the day. That's to win games and be successful for the club.

"If changing the way people look at full-backs happens in that process then that's also probably a good thing, because previously there have been comments and thoughts about the position that are hopefully changing."

