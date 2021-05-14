Watch the UEFA Champions League Final 2021 in an exclusive ‘Do Not Disturb’ hotel suite

You might have become used to watching the football at home by now but if you’re looking to watch the Champions League final with a little peace and quiet, away from distractions, Hotels.com are running the perfect competition for you.

As an official partner of the Champions League, Hotels.com is offering football fans the chance to watch the match completely uninterrupted in one of their limited edition ‘Do Not Disturb’ hotel suites.

With rooms available at 9 hand-picked hotels across Europe, each suite offers all the perks that come with staying in a luxurious hotel: room service, plush beds, large TV’s, an exclusive kit bag filled with goodies and more importantly, peace and quiet.

What’s more, one lucky guest will have the opportunity to spend their getaway evening with the King himself, Mr Eric Cantona.

Chelsea and Manchester City will meet for the match in Porto on Saturday 22 May. If you would like to enter the competition, all you have to do is book your very own Do Not Disturb suite for just £20.21.

There are five bookable suites at nine destinations, including in Burton, Liverpool, Manchester, London, Madrid, Oslo, Stockholm, Marseille and Paris.

One suite will be released at each hotel, each day at 9am BST /10am CEST from the 10th -14th May 2021. The rooms are bookable on a first come, first serve basis and travel restrictions may apply, so please check government advisories before booking and travelling.

ENTER THE COMPETITION NOW

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

EURO 2020 England stars show off retro Italia 90 Mash-Up shirt

CORINTHIAN FIGURES How the big-headed football collectibles took the world by storm

COVID-19 New lockdown guidance: What games will football fans be able to go to under new rules?