When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw 2022? Everything you need to know about the draw, including the TV channel and ball numbers

It's the first thing you check when your team's made it through: when's the FA Cup quarter-final draw, then?

With the 150th edition of the world's oldest cup competition now down to the final eight (well, almost), the excitement is already ramping up for those who are still there. The draw will be made this Thursday.

The FA Cup quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of Saturday, March 19, 2022.

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw 2022?

The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place at around 7.45pm on Thursday, March 3 2022.

How to watch the FA Cup quarter-final draw 2022

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV before the game between Everton and Boreham Wood, meaning that the non-league side will know who they're fighting to face in the following round of the competition.

If you don't have or can't get close to a television, the draw will be shown on the ITV Hub website and app, as well as via The FA’s social media channels.

Who's in the hat?

At the time of writing, three teams have managed to secure passage to the final eight – including Middlesbrough, who have managed two giant killings in a row now, beating Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The ball numbers for each of the clubs in the quarter-finals are as follows:

Luton Town or Chelsea Crystal Palace Manchester City Liverpool or Norwich City Southampton or West Ham United Middlesbrough Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town Everton or Boreham Wood

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

INTERVIEW James Milner's Perfect XI: "Gerrard was the best all-round footballer I’ve ever played with"

RANKED The best goalkeepers in the world right now

QUIZ Can you name every League Cup final winner ever?