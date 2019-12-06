When Premier League managers lose their cool

Nigel Pearson’s appointment as Watford boss sees a return to the Premier League of one of football’s feistiest managers.

The 56-year-old was involved in some high-profile outbursts during his time in charge of Leicester.

Here, the PA news agency looks at examples of Premier League managers losing their tempers.

Nigel Pearson (Leicester)

Nigel Pearson was sacked by Leicester in June 2015 (Lynne Cameron/PA)

In April 2015, the then-Leicester manager bizarrely branded a journalist “an ostrich”, “stupid” and “daft” after taking exception to a question about his struggling players receiving criticism. Pearson, who earlier that season controversially grabbed Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur around the throat, spent almost two minutes responding and then walked out of the post-match press conference which followed a 3-1 home defeat to Chelsea.

Alan Pardew (Newcastle)

Alan Pardew, right, headbutted David Meyler, left, in 2014 (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Pardew received a three-match stadium ban followed by a four-game touchline ban after an astonishing headbutt on Hull’s David Meyler in March 2014. The flashpoint occurred after midfielder Meyler pushed the Newcastle boss as he attempted to retrieve the ball for a throw-in. Pardew, whose side won 4-1 at the KC Stadium, was also fined £100,000 by his club and £60,000 by the Football Association.

Louis Van Gaal (Manchester United)

Louis Van Gaal made headlines with a theatrical fall (Martin Rickett/PA)

The experienced Dutchman theatrically threw himself to the ground in front of fourth official Mike Dean after becoming frustrated at a perceived dive from Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez in March 2016. Van Gaal, who drew cheers from many United fans at Old Trafford, later apologised to referee Craig Pawson for his comical behaviour and admitted emotion had got the better of him.

Harry Redknapp (Portsmouth)

Harry Redknapp was angered by one of his players during a Portsmouth training session (Chris Ison/PA)

An unknown Portsmouth player prompted the wrath of his manager by kicking a ball at him as he was conducting a training ground interview. Despite attempting to continue the conversation, Redknapp’s mind was clearly elsewhere. The incident provoked an angry rant and some colourful language, including: “You tried to kick it in the goal and you hit me? No wonder he’s in the f****** reserves.”

Jose Mourinho (Manchester United)

Jose Mourinho, left, reacted angrily to reporters following a loss to Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

In August 2018, the Portuguese stormed out of a press conference demanding more respect after being involved in an angry exchange with reporters. The incident followed United’s 3-0 home defeat by Tottenham. Mourinho held three fingers up to journalists, referring to the number of Premier League titles he had lifted, while pointing out that he had “won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together”.

Maurizio Sarri (Chelsea)

Maurizio Sarri, left, was unhappy after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted (Nick Potts/PA)

Former Chelsea boss Sarri has form for losing his cool. During February’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, the Italian headed for the Wembley tunnel in a rage after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga defied orders and refused to be substituted for Willy Caballero before the game went to penalties. The Blues lost the shoot-out but Sarri was quick to dismiss the controversy as a “misunderstanding”. He then appeared to storm out of training on the eve of the Blues’ Europa League final against Arsenal, throwing his baseball cap to the ground and kicking it before walking down the Baku Olympic Stadium tunnel.