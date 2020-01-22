Willy Boly back as Wolves welcome leaders Liverpool

Willy Boly is available for Wolves after recovering from a fractured ankle.

The defender has been out since October but could face Premier League leaders Liverpool and Diogo Jota is also back following a dead leg.

Ruben Vinagre is out for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury and while Wolves have completed the signing of striker Leonardo Campana he is not available as he is involved with Ecuador’s Olympic 2020 qualifying campaign.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho came off the bench against Manchester United and could start for the first time since November after recovering from an ankle problem.

Dejan Lovren (hamstring) is back in training but remains a major doubt for Jurgen Klopp’s side, while midfielders James Milner (hamstring) and Naby Keita (groin) remain out.

Xherdan Shaqiri is also set to miss out with a calf injury but Joel Matip could again feature on the bench after not playing since October due to a knee issue.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Coady, Boly, Kilman, Jonny, Bennett, Sanderson, Giles, Perry, Dendoncker, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Moutinho, Neves, Jimenez, Jota, Campbell, Traore, Neto.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Williams, Matip, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Minamino, Shaqiri, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Origi.