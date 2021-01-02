WIN! We're giving away a year's subscription to Premier Sports PLUS a Puma La Liga ball on Twitter today

La Liga's the biggest league in mainland Europe - how would you like to watch every game of the 12 months in Spain's top flight for free?

Today over on Twitter, we're giving away a 12-month Premier Sports VIP subscription with access to all four channels (LaLigaTV, PS1, PS2, BoxNation)!

WIN! FourFourTwo are giving away football prizes every day during the 12 Days of Christmas

That's not all though - Premier Sports are throwing in a Puma La Liga ball too to go with the prize.

🎬 All the action.🎭 All the drama.😍 All the emotion.🔥 All the passion.⚽️ All the football.💫 All of LaLiga. All in one place. 💫Sign up to #LaLigaTV in the UK & Ireland now with @PremierSportsTV!📺 https://t.co/qTyciS8dMP pic.twitter.com/lsKnTgkLDnNovember 22, 2020

Along with live coverage of La Liga matches in the UK, LaLigaTV shows highlights of Spain's top tier along with news programs and chat shows dedicated to the best of La Liga. LaLigaTV is available on Sky as well as online too - a year's subscription is worth £155.88.

Simply follow @FourFourTwo and retweet the giveaway tweet. It's really that easy. The giveaway begins at 12pm GMT and will end at 11am GMT tomorrow morning (January 3). We will randomly select one winner and DM them when the competition ends.

Remember to check out the Premier Sports website now for more information about LaLigaTV.

Best of luck!

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

AMAZON PRIME PREMIER LEAGUE GAMES How to watch 21 top-flight matches for FREE this December

RANKED! Every Premier League club's coolest sponsor

SOUTHAMPTON Ralph Hasenhuttl is proving a different kind of management is possible at Southampton