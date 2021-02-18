Wolfsberger v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Wolfsberger v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 18 February, 5.55pm GMT

Tottenham will be hoping to find some joy from their Europa League campaign when they face Wolfsberger in Budapest on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho’s side have lost five of their last six games in all competitions, a run of form that has seen them bow out of the FA Cup and slide down to ninth in the Premier League standings.

But they are still firmly in the mix for European silverware and face a Wolfsberger side that is also struggling for form.

The match was moved to the Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital due to coronavirus restrictions, taking home advantage away from the Austrian side.

Wolfsberger are currently sixth in the Austrian Bundesliga table, with two wins in their last six league games, and this is their first ever European knockout tie.

Spurs topped a group featuring Antwerp, LASK and Ludogorets Razgrad to get this far, while Wolfsberger came second in Group K behind Dinamo Zagreb and ahead of Feyenoord and CSKA Moscow.

This is only the Austrian side’s third European campaign in their history and already their most successful.

Kick-off is at 5.55pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

