Wolves fightback stuns City to give Liverpool further advantage in title race
Ten-man Manchester City blew a 2-0 lead to lose a chaotic game at Wolves and hand Liverpool another huge boost in the title race.
Matt Doherty’s 89th-minute strike earned the hosts a stunning 3-2 comeback win after Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez also struck on a rollercoaster night which threatened to boil over.
Raheem Sterling’s brace either side of half-time had given the visitors a commanding lead following a crazy first half.
Wolves do ❤️ a late goal#WOLMCIpic.twitter.com/mhhPBjQ09s— Premier League (@premierleague) December 27, 2019
Sterling’s first came when he netted the rebound after Rui Patricio had twice saved his penalty, given by VAR.
The spot-kick was retaken after VAR ruled encroachment to add to a thrilling opening after Ederson was sent off for taking down Diogo Jota.
The Football Association will also investigate an incident when a hip flask appeared to be thrown at Sterling from the home fans after his first goal.
But Wolves’ second-half fightback left the defending champions third and 14 points adrift of Liverpool, with the Premier League crown surely heading for Merseyside.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.