Tottenham Hotspur in talks to terminate loan deal of 'overweight' flop: report

Tottenham Hotspur are set to cut an agreement short – because the player hasn't held up his end of the bargain.

It's been a positive season for the Lilywhites, who have been competing towards the top of the table. Tottenham were unbeaten until the chaotic London derby against Chelsea on Monday night, too, and now hope to finish in the top four this season.

But with a few flops such as Joe Rodon and Sergio Reguilon on loan, there are still players contracted to the club who remain remnants of misjudged recruitment – and one in particular has been a big disappointment while out in Europe.

Spurs owner Joe Lewis and chairman Daniel Levy have presided over some poor recruitment in the past (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Turkish outlet Super Haber, Galatasaray are less than happy with their end of the bargain, having taken French schemer Tanguy Ndombele on for the season.

Spurs made Ndombele their record signing when they bought him from Lyon in 2019 for a base fee of €55 million but have sent him out on loan on three separate occasions. After going back to Lyon for a third stint, he won the Scudetto as a squad player with Napoli last term – though wasn't a part of Ange Postecoglou's plans in the summer.

Now in the Super Lig, the 26-year-old is reportedly lacking effort and carrying "excessive weight". Gala apparently now want to end the loan spell early.

Tanguy Ndombele hasn't held up his end of the bargain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ndombele's fitness has come into question publicly before. During lockdown of 2020, he was spotted training in a public park with then-manager Jose Mourinho.

Transfermarkt values the midfielder at €21m.

