Premier League: Every club's record signing

The summer transfer window is open again and Premier League clubs have already commenced the annual cash-splashing extravaganza.

We might well see some new transfer records set over the next couple of months – but who is each team's record buy as it stands?

FFT runs through the list...

Arsenal: Nicolas Pepe (£72m, 2019)

(Image credit: Getty)

It's fair to say Nicolas Pepe hasn't done quite as well at Arsenal as the Gunners previous record signing, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Ivory Coast wingers has shown flashes of brilliance since joining from Lille, but he's just not produced his best nearly consistently enough.

Aston Villa: Emi Buendia (£33m, 2021)

(Image credit: Getty)

Aston Villa's marquee signing of their busy 2021 summer transfer window, Emi Buendia earned his big move after tearing up the Championship with Norwich.

The Argentina international has provided plenty of creative spark for Villa, fashioning more big chances than anyone else for them in 2021/22.

Bournemouth: Jefferson Lerma (£25m, 2018)

(Image credit: Getty)

Jefferson Lerma might have left Bournemouth following their relegation from the top flight in 2020 – but he stayed put and played an important part in their return for 2022/23.

A no-nonsense presence in the Cherries midfield, the Colombia international has sometimes taken things a little too far – receiving a six-match ban for biting last season...

Brentford: Kristoffer Ajer (£13.5m, 2021)

(Image credit: Getty)

After being promoted to the Premier League for the very first time, Brentford broke their transfer record by signing towering centre-back Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic.

A Norway international, Ajer made 22 league starts as Thomas Frank's Bees ultimately cruised to a 13th-placed finish.

Brighton: Enock Mwepu (£20m+*, 2021)

(Image credit: Getty)

Part of a seemingly endless stream of talent rolling off the Red Bull Salzburg production line, Enock Mwepu brought Champions League experience to Brighton.

The Zambia midfielder settled in nicely with the Seagulls, winning the club's Goal of the Season award for his stunning curling effort against Liverpool at Anfield.

*Reported (actual fee undisclosed)

Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku (£97.5m, 2021)

(Image credit: Getty)

Returning to Chelsea in one of the most expensive moves of all time, Romelu Lukaku simply had to deliver – and, well, that hasn't happened.

Belgium's all-time top scorer found netted just eight times in 26 Premier League games last term and openly admitted he wasn't happy at Stamford Bridge (awkward).

Crystal Palace: Christian Benteke (£27m, 2016)

(Image credit: Getty)

A Belgian international striker who has fared rather better following a record-breaking move, Christian Benteke left Liverpool for Crystal Palace six years ago.

He's hit double figures twice in a campaign twice for the Eagles, with surely his most memorable goal a 95th-minute winner away to arch-rivals Brighton in February 2021.

Everton: Gylfi Sigurdsson (£45m, 2017)

(Image credit: Getty)

Three years after signing Lukaku from Chelsea for £31.8 million, Everton smashed their transfer record with the capture of Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea.

But with the exception of 2018/19 – when he finished with 19 league goal contributions (13 goals, six assists) – the Icelandic set-piece specialist did not repay the incredible fee and leaves this summer a free agent.

Fulham: Jean Michael Seri (£25m, 2018)

(Image credit: Getty)

Back in the top flight again, there's a chance Fulham could break their transfer record this summer – but for now, Jean Michael Seri remains their priciest-ever player.

Seri – who spent time on loan at Galatasaray and Bordeaux – is now a free agent, but he leaves West London having helped the Cottagers to the 2021/22 Championship title.

Leeds: Rodrigo (£27m, 2020)

(Image credit: Getty)

One of a raft of arrivals following Leeds' Premier League return in 2020, versatile Spain forward Rodrigo has provided solid cover for Patrick Bamford.

The former Valencia Benfica found the net seven times in his first campaign with the Whites, before adding another six goals in 2021/22 – including one in March's ultimately crucial 3-2 win at Wolves.

Leicester: Youri Tielemans (£35m, 2019)

(Image credit: Getty)

As the man who scored the (stunning) goal which gave Leicester their first-ever FA Cup in 2021, Youri Tielemans arguably needn't have done anything else to justify his price tag.

But the Belgian playmaker has become one of the Foxes' standout players since signing from Monaco – reportedly prompting interest from Arsenal, among others.

Liverpool: Darwin Nunez (£85m, 2022)

(Image credit: Getty)

As Sadio Mane looks set to leave Anfield, Liverpool have moved to bring in one of the most prodigious forwards in Europe: Uruguay hotshot Darwin Nunez.

The 22-year-old joins from Benfica – for whom he scored against his new club home and away in last season's Champions League quarter-finals – and add-ons will see him surpass Virgil van Dijk as the Reds' record acquisition.

Manchester City: Jack Grealish (£100m, 2021)

(Image credit: Getty)

Not only Manchester City's record signing but the most expensive British player of all time, it's fair to say big things were expected of Jack Grealish when he left Villa for the Premier League champions.

And while the England entertainer took a little bit of time to get going, he's come to look right at home in Pep Guardiola's side – which bodes quite well with the arrival of one Erling Haaland...

Manchester United: Paul Pogba (£89.5m, 2016)

(Image credit: Getty)

Was this one of the biggest wastes of money in football history? Paul Pogba leaves Manchester United for the second time after a seriously frustrating second spell at Old Trafford.

Juventus appear favourites to (re-)sign the French World Cup winner, who we can fairly safely say won't be back for a third crack with United.

Newcastle: Bruno Guimaraes (£40m, 2022)

(Image credit: Getty)

With Saudi millions ploughed into the club last October, it was only a matter of time before Newcastle broke their transfer record – and they did it by swooping to sign maestro Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon.

One of the most impactful January signings from recent seasons, the Brazil international will be key to the Magpies' ambitions of ascending the Premier League table.

Nottingham Forest: Joao Carvalho (£13.2m, 2018)

(Image credit: Getty)

Back in the Premier League after 23 years away, Nottingham Forest broke made Joao Carvalho their record signing while trying to get out of the Championship.

The ex-Benfica man only spent two full seasons with Forest, joining Almeria on loan in September 2020 then leaving permanently for Olympiacos in January this year.

Southampton: Danny Ings (£20m, 2019)

(Image credit: Getty)

Released by Southampton as a kid, Ings returned to his boyhood club on loan from Liverpool in August 2018 – before making the switch permanent the following July.

And with 41 goals in 91 appearances, he certainly proved a useful acquisition for the Saints – only to be snapped up by Villa for a reported £25 million last summer.

Tottenham: Tanguy Ndombele (£63m, 2019)

(Image credit: Getty)

A mercurial talent, Tanguy Ndombele has produced moments of sublime brilliance for Tottenham – such as his outrageous, half-volleyed lob against Sheffield United – but on the whole, he's been a letdown.

Things came to a head as Spurs fans booed the Frenchman off the pitch during an FA Cup tie with Morecambe earlier this year; he returned to Lyon on loan a few weeks later.

West Ham: Sebastien Haller (£45m, 2019)

(Image credit: Getty)

Managing only 10 goals in 48 Premier League appearances, Sebastian Haller never really made his mark for West Ham – and he joined Ajax after only 18 months at the London Stadium.

He did, though, produce one moment which will be remembered forever: an incredible overhead kick against Crystal Palace, which proved to be his last goal for the Hammers.

Wolves: Fabio Silva (£35.6m, 2020)

(Image credit: Getty)

There's been a sizeable Portuguese influx at Molineux in recent years – and Fabio Silva cost considerably more than any of his compatriots when he signed from Porto.

Still only 19, you get the sense that there's a lot more to come from the striker – who certainly picked his moment for his first Wolves goal, getting it against local rivals West Brom.