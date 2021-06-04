Crystal Palace transfer news: Wilfried Zaha tells Eagles he wants to leave

Wilfried Zaha has once again told Crystal Palace that he wants out of Selhurst Park, according to reports.

Zaha has asked to move on in each of the last two summer windows, but Palace have so far refused to budge on their asking price for their most prized asset.

The Times are reporting that the winger wants to be sold before the start of pre-season next month.

The Eagles are thought to have demanded £100 million for Zaha when Everton and Arsenal showed interest two years ago, but neither club was likely to be able to stump up that kind of cash then – let alone now, with the pandemic having made a sizeable dent in transfer budgets near enough across the board.

Palace would be crazy to expect that kind of fee in the current climate, but equally a player with two years left on his contract and who is said to earn £120,000 a week isn’t going to be let go on the cheap.

With that in mind, and given Zaha’s age – he turns 29 in November, and potential suitors may well look at younger options who present better value – a big move may be hard to come by this summer.

Equally, with Ebere Eze set to miss a large chunk of next season after sustaining a serious Achilles injury, Palace’s determination to keep hold of the other of their two star men might just have increased.

Despite repeatedly stating his desire to leave in recent years, the Ivory Coast international has remained fully focused on the task at hand, continuing to be an excellent servant to his boyhood club, who he rejoined permanently in 2015 after a miserable stint at Manchester United.

And even if nothing comes to fruition this time, at least we can be certain of one thing: summer is officially here.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Every squad, final and provisional

FEATURE Timo Werner: How can Thomas Tuchel unlock his forward's potential?

QUIZ! Can you give 50 correct answers in The Big Champions League Quiz?