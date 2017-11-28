Wilfred Zaha News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: November 10, 1992
Instagram: @wilfriedzaha
Club(s): Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Cardiff (loan)
Country: Ivory Coast
Signing fee: £3.4 million

Always looked set for big things after breaking through from the Crystal Palace academy - and a big-money move to Manchester United followed. While the transfer did not pan out, resulting in a permanent switch back to more familiar surroundings in south London, he remains one of the most talented frontmen in the Premier League. After changing international allegiance from England to Ivory Coast, he represented the Elephants at the Africa Cup of Nations.

By FourFourTwo Staff

Zaha appeal against ban dismissed

By FourFourTwo Staff

Roy Hodgson Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson had hoped Wilfried Zaha would be available to face Doncaster Rovers, but the forward will be serving a ban.

Huddersfield Town 0 Crystal Palace 1: Zaha stars to down goal-shy Terriers

By FourFourTwo Staff

Roy Hodgson Huddersfield Town's goalscoring woes worsened in 1-0 Premier League home loss to a Wilfried Zaha-inspired Crystal Palace.

Hodgson bemoans late Bournemouth equaliser

By FourFourTwo Staff

Roy Hodgson Joshua King struck late to deny Crystal Palace a precious win in their battle against the drop, much to the frustration of Roy Hodgson.

Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 2: King strikes late to deny visitors

By FourFourTwo Staff

Luka Milivojević Substitute Joshua King grabbed a late equaliser as Bournemouth battled back to secure a draw with Crystal Palace.

Hodgson backs Benteke for Belgium World Cup selection

By FourFourTwo Staff

Roy Hodgson Despite the striker having only scored two Premier League goals this season, Roy Hodgson believes Christian Benteke can go to the World Cup.

Zaha is going nowhere - Hodgson given assurances over forward's future

By FourFourTwo Staff

Roy Hodgson Wilfried Zaha's form has led to rumours he could leave Crystal Palace, but Roy Hodgson insists the forward will stay at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson cannot guarantee Zaha will stay at Crystal Palace

By FourFourTwo Staff

Roy Hodgson Wilfried Zaha's form has inspired Crystal Palace's rise up the Premier League table, but Roy Hodgson is not sure he can keep the forward.

Neither side deserved to win – Hughton

By FourFourTwo Staff

Roy Hodgson Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton described his side's 0-0 draw with rivals Crystal Palace as "a nervous game".

Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace 0: Hodgson's men keep first clean sheet

By FourFourTwo Staff

Roy Hodgson The first top-flight meeting between Brighton and Crystal Palace for 36 years ended goalless at the Amex Stadium.

