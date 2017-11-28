Wilfred Zaha News and Features

Date of birth: November 10, 1992

Instagram: @wilfriedzaha

Club(s): Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Cardiff (loan)

Country: Ivory Coast

Signing fee: £3.4 million

Always looked set for big things after breaking through from the Crystal Palace academy - and a big-money move to Manchester United followed. While the transfer did not pan out, resulting in a permanent switch back to more familiar surroundings in south London, he remains one of the most talented frontmen in the Premier League. After changing international allegiance from England to Ivory Coast, he represented the Elephants at the Africa Cup of Nations.