It's the ultimate Crystal Palace quiz. So how well do you know your Eagles?

This bumper quiz brings you a whopping 40 questions on South London's finest, and we're not just focusing on the recent successes at Wembley: this quiz goes decades back, so it'll take only the biggest Crystal Palace fans to get 100 per cent on this one.

Get a hint that removes an option by signing in to FourFourTwo. Once you're done, leave your score in the comments, then check out all the other quizzes we have for you below. Ready?

Looking to prove you're the ultimate Palace fan? We've got a fresh batch of quizzes to test your knowledge, from memorable cup runs to the Eagles who've graced the biggest stage in football, all brought to you by Kwizly.

First up, a quiz for the true football historians. Can you name every player who has made over 25 Premier League appearances for the club? Then, take a trip down memory lane to one of the most emotional days in the club's recent history: the 2016 FA Cup Final. Can you recall the Crystal Palace line-up from the showdown against Manchester United?

Next, it's time to put your international knowledge to the test. Only a select few have represented the Eagles at the pinnacle of international football. Can you name every Crystal Palace player who has gone to a World Cup since 2002?

