Wojciech Szczesny News and Features

Date of birth: April 18, 1990
Instagram: @wojciech.szczesny1
Club(s): Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Roma (loan), Juventus
Country: Poland
Signing fee: £10 million

Joined Arsenal's youth academy as a 16-year-old and broke into the first team in 2010. Played in the 2011 League Cup final defeat to Birmingham but won two FA Cup triumphs before moving to Serie A side Roma on loan for two seasons in 2015. Shone at the Stadio Olimpico, which earned him a switch to Juventus in 2017, going on to win two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia.

Latest about Wojciech Szczesny

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Juventus and Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny

Manchester United lined up Wojciech Szczesny as David de Gea's successor – report

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Manchester United Manchester United were interested in signing Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny over the summer, according to reports.

Former Arsenal man Wojciech Szczesny explains why he's the best goalkeeper in history

By Greg Lea

Wojciech Szczesny, Jack WIlshere bush

Wojciech Szczesny says he found Jack Wilshere asleep in a bush at his wedding

By Joe Brewin

Chiellini hails Szczesny & admits Juventus had worst hour of their season

By FourFourTwo Staff

Wojciech Szczesny After Juventus somehow escaped Stadio Olimpico with a victory over Lazio, Giorgio Chiellini was grateful to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Ed de Goey Chelsea

Ranked! The (genuinely surprising) top 20 Premier League goalkeepers by their clean sheet ratio

By Huw Davies

Premier League Every keeper who’s played 50+ games went into the brain of Huw Davies – and now we know the Premier League's meanest clean-sheet machines, from genuine legends to Fergie’s “terrible professional”

Aaron Ramsey

12 surprising loan spells you've almost certainly forgotten about

By Greg Lea

Lists From bizarre temporary purchases by big clubs to established international players getting experience in the lower leagues: these are the short-term signings we've all dismissed from memory

Buffon to decide future next week as Juventus great seeks new challenge

By FourFourTwo Staff

Gianluigi Buffon Gianluigi Buffon's 17-year Juventus career is coming to an end, but the goalkeeper has not yet decided on his next move.

Buffon guaranteed to start on Juventus return, assures Allegri

By FourFourTwo Staff

Gianluigi Buffon Wojciech Szczesny has kept 10 clean sheets in 15 Juventus outings this term, but he will have to make way for a fit Gianluigi Buffon.

Allegri backs Szczesny to replace Buffon

By FourFourTwo Staff

Gianluigi Buffon Wojciech Szczesny is Massimiliano Allegri's long-term choice to replace Gianluigi Buffon, despite the latter courting Gianluigi Donnarumma.

