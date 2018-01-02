Wojciech Szczesny News and Features
Date of birth: April 18, 1990
Instagram: @wojciech.szczesny1
Club(s): Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Roma (loan), Juventus
Country: Poland
Signing fee: £10 million
Joined Arsenal's youth academy as a 16-year-old and broke into the first team in 2010. Played in the 2011 League Cup final defeat to Birmingham but won two FA Cup triumphs before moving to Serie A side Roma on loan for two seasons in 2015. Shone at the Stadio Olimpico, which earned him a switch to Juventus in 2017, going on to win two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia.
By FourFourTwo Staff
Manchester United lined up Wojciech Szczesny as David de Gea's successor – report
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Manchester United Manchester United were interested in signing Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny over the summer, according to reports.
Former Arsenal man Wojciech Szczesny explains why he's the best goalkeeper in history
By Greg Lea
Wojciech Szczesny says he found Jack Wilshere asleep in a bush at his wedding
By Joe Brewin
Chiellini hails Szczesny & admits Juventus had worst hour of their season
By FourFourTwo Staff
Ranked! The (genuinely surprising) top 20 Premier League goalkeepers by their clean sheet ratio
By Huw Davies
Premier League Every keeper who’s played 50+ games went into the brain of Huw Davies – and now we know the Premier League's meanest clean-sheet machines, from genuine legends to Fergie’s “terrible professional”
12 surprising loan spells you've almost certainly forgotten about
By Greg Lea
Lists From bizarre temporary purchases by big clubs to established international players getting experience in the lower leagues: these are the short-term signings we've all dismissed from memory
Buffon to decide future next week as Juventus great seeks new challenge
By FourFourTwo Staff
Gianluigi Buffon Gianluigi Buffon's 17-year Juventus career is coming to an end, but the goalkeeper has not yet decided on his next move.
Buffon guaranteed to start on Juventus return, assures Allegri
By FourFourTwo Staff
Gianluigi Buffon Wojciech Szczesny has kept 10 clean sheets in 15 Juventus outings this term, but he will have to make way for a fit Gianluigi Buffon.
