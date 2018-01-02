Wojciech Szczesny News and Features

Date of birth: April 18, 1990

Instagram: @wojciech.szczesny1

Club(s): Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Roma (loan), Juventus

Country: Poland

Signing fee: £10 million

Joined Arsenal's youth academy as a 16-year-old and broke into the first team in 2010. Played in the 2011 League Cup final defeat to Birmingham but won two FA Cup triumphs before moving to Serie A side Roma on loan for two seasons in 2015. Shone at the Stadio Olimpico, which earned him a switch to Juventus in 2017, going on to win two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia.