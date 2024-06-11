Euro 2024: Who is Wojciech Szszesny's wife?

Who is Wojciech Szszesny's wife? The Pole will be his country's first-choice goalkeeper at Euro 2024.

Lukasz Fabianski, his long-time rival for the No.1 jersey, called time on his international career in 2021, leaving the position clear for Szczesny – while Marcin Bulka is one for the future.

But who is Szszesny cheered on by in the stands?

Euro 2024: Top 10 Kits

Who is Wojciech Szszesny's wife?

Szczesny will be cheered on this summer by Marina Luczenko-Szczesna, whom he married in 2016.

A Polish singer, songwriter and actress, the 32-year-old is known mononymously as Marina in her homeland. She has released three studio albums and 11 singles as the lead artist.

“I’ve music playing in my house 24/7," Szczesny told Juventus' official website in 2017.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"My wife is a musician and I enjoy playing the piano, it’s an important aspect of my life.”

Two years after the celebrity couple tied the knot, Marina gave birth to a baby boy called Liam.

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.