Poland and ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny prepares for shock career change

By
published

Wojciech Szczesny still has business to attend to for Poland at Euro 2024 but already has eyes set on his future calling

(Image credit: PA Images)
(Image credit: PA Images)

Current Poland goalkeeper and former Arsenal star Wojciech Szczesny has revealed a surprising career change plan after he hangs up his gloves.

The 34-year-old veteran shot-stopper is currently on tour in Germany with the Eagles at Euro 2024, who hope to qualify from Group D against the likes of the Netherlands, Austria and France.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Isaac Stacey Stronge