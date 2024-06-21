Poland and ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny prepares for shock career change

Current Poland goalkeeper and former Arsenal star Wojciech Szczesny has revealed a surprising career change plan after he hangs up his gloves.

The 34-year-old veteran shot-stopper is currently on tour in Germany with the Eagles at Euro 2024, who hope to qualify from Group D against the likes of the Netherlands, Austria and France.

It’s a tall order, requiring full focus, so Polish fans may be thankful that the Juventus man will waste no time planning his post-football career. He already has that sorted.

As age catches up and the time comes to step away from playing the games, there are a few well-trodden paths to a life away from the pitch.

Some head into management and coaching, others pick up the microphone and forge a career in the world of punditry. For Szczesny? Architecture, obviously.

"I would like to study architecture,” he revealed. “Ever since I was a young boy I had a very strange dream. When I lived on the tenth floor in Grochow, I could not see the centre of Warsaw.

"On the other hand there was a small window in the staircase, from which you could see the panorama of Warsaw perfectly. Looking through this window, I thought I would design a building that would change the view of the city.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wojciech Szczesny is playing at his fourth Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)

Szczesny is well aware that his dream will not be a short-term project, but he has already been laying the groundwork so he’s ready when the time comes.

He added: "In this development and architectural dream I have so far tried to make larger and larger investments to prepare, hoping one day the dream will come to fruition.

"It may not happen, but the most important thing is to take small steps all the time."

The Poland no.1 is no stranger to incredible achievements, racking up over 500 senior appearances in England and Italy through stints at Juventus, Arsenal, Roma and Brentford, alongside more than 80 caps for his national side.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed that Szczesny is close to agreeing a deal that would see him move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr this summer, where he would reunite with former Juve team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

More Euro 2024 stories

The Ukrainian player at Euro 2024 who would be perfect for the Premier League

Delayed, reprimanded, fleeced: FourFourTwo fall victim to the travel and organisational chaos threatening to derail Euro 2024

What England need vs Slovenia to qualify for Euro 2024 knockout stage

Arsenal make offer for Euro 2024 star following superb display: report