Tottenham keen on Juventus and ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny – report
Tottenham are expected to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer – could Szczesny be heading back to North London?
Former Arsenal (opens in new tab) goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny could make a surprise return to North London, with Tottenham (opens in new tab) reportedly considering a summer move for the Juventus (opens in new tab) number one.
Spurs are expected to be in the market for a new 'keeper this off-season, with Hugo Lloris having endured a poor campaign as he approaches the final 12 months of his contract.
According to Italian outlet CalciomercatoWeb (via Goal) (opens in new tab), Szczesny, 32, is seen by Spurs director of football Fabio Paratici as an ideal short-term fix between the sticks.
Fraser Forster has proved a more than dependable deputy in Lloris current injury absence, but it's been clear for some time that Spurs need to upgrade in that department.
Brentford (opens in new tab)'s David Raya has also been linked with a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as has Everton (opens in new tab) and England number one Jordan Pickford.
Szczesny joined Juve from Arsenal – where he spent the best part of four years as first choice – in the summer of 2017 and has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the Bianconeri, helping them to three straight Serie A titles from 2017/18 and 2019/20.
The Poland international saved two penalties at last year's World Cup – including one from Lionel Messi – becoming only the third 'keeper to do so in a single edition of the tournament.
While Szczesny is currently valued at £11.5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), it has been said that Spurs would be willing to offer close to £18m for his services.
And Szczesny – who is out of contract at the end of next season – may well be tempted by a switch to Spurs: Juve's points deduction over their historical transfer dealings (opens in new tab) has left them facing an uphill battle to qualify for Europe.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...