Zlatan Ibrahimovic News and Features

Date of birth: October 3, 1981
Instagram: @iamzlatanibrahimovic
Club(s): Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan (loan), Paris St Germain, Manchester United, LA Galaxy, AC Milan
Country: Sweden
Signing fee: Free

The Swedish striker was offered a trial by Arsenal at the age of 21. He refused, joined Ajax and never looked back. Has consistently been one of the most lethal strikers for some of the biggest clubs in the world – scoring more than 270 goals in Europe's top five leagues. Would eventually make his mark in English football, helping Manchester United to win the League Cup and Europa League in 2017.

Ranked! The 50 best feuds in modern football

Posted

Lists From rumbling rows to full-on fights, we count down the players, managers, clubs and governing bodies with the biggest beef in the game over the last 20 years

Carlo Ancelotti celebrating with the Champions League trophy

Zinedine Zidane and Kaka among the star names in Carlo Ancelotti’s dream team

By Sean Cole

AC Milan Aside from Jose Mourinho, Ancelotti was the only other current manager asked to choose a team of the best players he’s worked with

Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be given new contract if AC Milan qualify for the Champions League

By Tom Seymour

AC Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic will automatically be given a one-year contract extension if AC Milan qualify for the Champions League.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan

Marcos Rojo recalls calling Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'big nose' in a locker room clash

By Billy Dunmore

Manchester United Marcos Rojo claims he he nearly came to blows with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Manchester United dressing room but Jose Mourinho intervened.

Lukaku on target as Inter win Milan derby to become Serie A leaders

By FourFourTwo Staff

Ante Rebic

Krzysztof Piatek, AC Milan

5 things you should know about Manchester United, Tottenham and Barcelona target Krzysztof Piatek

By Alasdair Mackenzie

AC Milan AC Milan's Polish striker is rumoured to be wanted by a number of Premier League sides – and Barcelona, too. But what do you need to know about him?

Ibrahimovic scores first goal since returning to AC Milan in win at Cagliari

By FourFourTwo Staff

French Ligue 1

Ibrahimovic draws blank on AC Milan return

By FourFourTwo Staff

Cristiano Ronaldo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows to turn AC Milan’s season around

By FourFourTwo Staff

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Carlo Ancelotti sets sights on taking Everton into Europe

By FourFourTwo Staff

Carlo Ancelotti

