Serie A side plot raid on Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur trio: report

Now may not be the time for Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim to be losing attackers

Serie A side Roma are tracking a trio of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur forwards.

The January transfer window is fast approaching, and the Giallorossi are working to bring Gian Piero Gasperini extra firepower this winter.

Their primary target is a Red Devils striker who appears to have fallen down the pecking order this season.

Roma make Manchester United striker their primary target

Gian Piero Gasperini is looking for a new striker and left winger this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

A number of players at Old Trafford are struggling for minutes, and Roma look set to try to capitalise on the situation.

Ruben Amorim is restricted in the game time he has to offer his fringe players, having failed to land European football last season and crashing out of the Carabao Cup to Grimsby Town earlier this year.

Joshua Zirkzee is one United star who has struggled for minutes this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

United brought in headline recruits in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko during the summer, greatly reducing first-team exposure for the likes of Joshua Zirkzee.

Noting that situation, Roma have made Zirkzee their primary target for the winter, according to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Serie A outfit are also after a left winger, with Jadon Sancho, currently on loan from United at Aston Villa, and Tottenham’s Mathys Tel high on their list.

Zirkzee has been limited to just 90 minutes of football this campaign, across five appearances, and Roma are looking to seize on that with a loan offer, potentially with a buy option conditional on their qualification for the Champions League.

However, Amorim may be reluctant to let one of his forwards go at precisely the moment Mbeumo and Amad head to the Africa Cup of Nations.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Zirkzee is likely to have a difficult season if he remains at Old Trafford.

But United are much improved on last term, and European football looks a strong possibility looking ahead to next season.

Depending on the Dutchman’s patience, that’s where players like Zirkzee could come into their own, when squad rotation will be vital for Amorim to manage his players.

In the interim, Roma could be the beneficiaries of the Red Devils’ current oversubscription of forwards.

Zirkzee is valued at €28m, according to Transfermarkt. United next face Everton in the Premier League.