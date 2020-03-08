AC Milan News and Features
Latest about AC Milan
Quiz! Can you name the top 20 rated players from every FIFA game in the last decade?
Football quiz You get no points for Alex Hunter - but from FIFA 11 to FIFA 20, who do EA rate as the best players on Earth every year?
Quiz! Can you name the top 25 scorers in Serie A since 1990?
Football quiz Mamma mia! Which goalscorers have been the most molto bene in Serie A since the 90s?
Quiz! Can you name the XIs that Clarence Seedorf won the Champions League with?
Football quiz It's the big Dutchman's birthday today - how many of his most successful teammates can you list in ten minutes?
Zinedine Zidane and Kaka among the star names in Carlo Ancelotti’s dream team
By Sean Cole
AC Milan Aside from Jose Mourinho, Ancelotti was the only other current manager asked to choose a team of the best players he’s worked with
Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in signing Dejan Lovren from Liverpool - report
By Billy Dunmore
Tottenham Hotspur It's reported that Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are weighing up moves for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.
Antonee Robinson needs medical procedure to correct irregular heart rhythm
By FourFourTwo Staff
AC Milan
Coronavirus: With Italy in lockdown, how will Serie A be decided – and what could it mean for the Premier League?
By Alex Jennings
Serie A The coronavirus has thrown Serie A into chaos, and whatever they decide could become the model for other European leagues
Ronaldinho is allowed to play in a Paraguayan prison's football tournament on one condition
By Billy Dunmore
Ronaldinho
