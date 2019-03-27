Manchester United add three more friendlies to their pre-season tour

Manchester United have added three more friendly matches to their summer tour, the club have announced.

The Red Devils, already scheduled to play Perth Glory and Leeds in Australia in July, will play Inter Milan in Singapore and Tottenham in Shanghai later that month before taking on AC Milan in Cardiff in August.

“United will take on Inter Milan at the National Stadium Singapore on 20 July, before travelling to Shanghai to face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Hongkou Stadium on 25 July,” United confirmed on their offical website.

🇸🇬 Singapore ➡️ 🇨🇳 Shanghai ➡️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Cardiff

Three destinations, one unmissable #ICC2019 journey on #MUTOUR! #MUFC

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 27, 2019

“A third match is also scheduled against AC Milan on 3 August, to be played at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.”

United had already announced they will play Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium in Perth on July 13 and Leeds at the same venue four days later.

United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward said the club were excited to be returning to China for a 15th time, while it will be the club’s third visit to Singapore.

“These games, and the tour overall, will not only assist in our pre-season preparations, but also provide entertaining football and an opportunity to interact with our loyal fans in Australasia and Asia,” Woodward said.