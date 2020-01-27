Football rumours from the media: Spurs and Chelsea chase Piatek

What the papers say

Tottenham and Chelsea are in competition for AC Milan’s Poland forward Krzysztof Piatek, with Chelsea possibly enjoying the front running. The Daily Mail reports Spurs have targeted Piatek as the man to replace the injured Harry Kane and have opened talks with Milan. But the Daily Star reports Milan have told Chelsea they can have the 24-year-old.

Arsenal and Everton are set to battle it out to sign Colombia star James Rodriguez, reports Spanish paper AS. Real Madrid have been trying to find a new home for the 28-year-old for months. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to arrange a loan deal before the January transfer window ends, but will face stern competition from Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti, who managed Rodriguez at Real Madrid and during his loan spell at Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez, who is reportedly a target for Arsenal and Everton (Nick Potts/PA)

Spurs are also said to be close to signing Dutch international forward Steven Bergwijn for £30million, according to the Daily Mirror. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho and chairman Daniel Levy met the 22-year-old’s advisers last week, the paper says, adding a deal could be finalised early this week.

Manchester United are keen to sign former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, according to the Daily Express. With Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay out injured, German international Can is being eyed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to strengthen his midfield. Solskjaer has not given up the chase, even though Can’s Liverpool connections have tried to talk him out of a move to their arch-rivals.

Emre Can, seen here in his Liverpool days, could be moving to Manchester United (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Paul Pogba’s brother could be joining Charlton, the Sun reports. Florentin Pogba, 29, is a free agent after being released from MLS champions Atlanta. While his signing would represent a major coup for the Championship strugglers, Pogba has reportedly already been training with the Addicks’ under-23 side.

Social media round-up

Leicester 'bid £13.5m' for Brest’s box-to-box midfielder https://t.co/SMoaBv4EpY— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 26, 2020

"He needs to fight for his place"— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 26, 2020

Players to watch

Logan Pye: The 16-year-old Sunderland midfielder will be offered a five-year deal by Manchester United, the Sun reports.

Harold Moukoudi: The 22-year-old Cameroon and Saint-Etienne defender is being chased by Burnley, Leeds, West Brom, Derby and Stoke, L’Equipe says.

Matias Vecino: Everton are close to signing the Uruguay and Inter Milan midfielder for £17m, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.