How to watch Inter vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV coverage as Arne Slot's men travel to the San Siro without Mo Salah

Watch Inter vs Liverpool today as the Reds travel to face Italian giants Internazionale at the San Siro in Milan, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Cristian Chivu's Inter Milan side are going well in the Champions League after five games played, having lost just one so far in. Liverpool, on the other hand, are down in 13th and will have to find some form and fast.

Liverpool's troubles have been compounded by the extraordinary fall-out with star player Mo Salah, who lashed out at manager Arne Slot and the club's leaders after a third straight appearance on the bench at the weekend. Salah has been left out of Liverpool's travelling squad for Milan, and his absence is set to overshadow today's game.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Liverpool vs Inter online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Inter vs Liverpool for free?

You can watch Inter vs Liverpool for free in Kazakhstsan, where QazSport has the rights to the game on TV and via live stream on its website.

There are no free-to-air broadcasters in the UK or US, but you could technically watch for free for free with a broadcaster free trial – Prime Video in the UK and Paramount+ in the States both have try-before-you-commit offers.

Not at home when the game is on? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Inter vs Liverpool from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions to get your usual coverage from anywhere.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market for its range of servers and its top-notch security credentials.

How to watch Inter vs Liverpool in the UK

Inter vs Liverpool will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, with kick-off at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Gabby Logan will be presenting and is set to be joined by Clarence Seedorf, Daniel Sturridge and Luis Garcia.

Jon Champion and Alan Shearer are on commentary duties in Milan.

Get Amazon Prime video Amazon Prime Video comes as part of a general Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month. For those not bothered about free deliveries on your internet shopping, you can get a standalone Prime Video plan for £5.99 per month. You can also get a free trial.

Watch Inter vs Liverpool in the US

Inter vs Liverpool will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+, courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Championship on Paramount+ Paramount+ is available from just $7.99 a month, which, considering you get every single Champions League game as well as a fair few Championship games, is a bit of a bargain.

How to watch Inter vs Liverpool in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Inter vs Liverpool live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

