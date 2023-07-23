Is the new Manchester United away kit the most controversial for years?
The new Manchester United away kit is green, striped… and divisive, all right
The new Manchester United away kit for 2023/24 has dropped – and this one isn't going to be everyone's favourite.
The home shirt dropped a few weeks ago and with a rose pattern, fancy collar and black outlining, it's easily one of our favourite Premier League shirts of the season. But this one? It's going to take a little while to grow on us…
Where does this one rank among the best kits in Europe?
FFT's verdict
You'll either love the new Manchester United away shirt or hate it…
Manchester United's away kits since Adidas came on board have varied. There have been some sure hits, such as 2021/22's Ronaldo-associated away effort and 2018/19's third shirt – while last year's fluoro third shirt and 2020/21's zebra top haven't exactly gone down as classics.
Bad news if you agree with our verdicts on those four: the latter two are worthy inspirations of the 2023/24 away top. Yes, it's green and stripy.
An olive green and off-white striped getup, the shirt is unchartered territory for United. The colours are an acquired taste, though the thin crimson stripes down the off-white are a nice touch.
The round collar and the Adidas stripes blending into the design actually enhance the design slightly – and there's a long-sleeve option, which is nice – but let's face it, you've probably already made your mind up on this one. Either you like it for the stripes or you don't.
It's fascinating that Adidas have gone quite so bold for both Arsenal and United's away tops this season. Either FFT are going to look like fusty old fools who had no idea about fashion in 10 years' time, or they'll never become classics.
If United push on and have a good season, this will earn a few more fans.
Where to buy
Adidas Manchester United away shirt 23/24
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Shirt info
What's the sizing like with the Adidas Manchester United away shirt 23/24?
The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms.
Adidas have a full size guide here.
What is the difference between the authentic and regular versions of the Adidas Manchester United away shirt 23/24?
The authentic version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.
"Made with Parley Ocean Plastic, new ultra-breathable 3D engineered fabric 'HEAT.RDY' technology, triangle-shaped 'Authentic' badge, 3 stripes tape execution on the shoulders, the Authentic jerseys introduce new technologies to a future iconic football jersey silhouette," says Adidas. Now you know.
If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here. In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.
