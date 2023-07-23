Is the new Manchester United away kit the most controversial for years?

The new Manchester United away kit for 2023/24 has dropped – and this one isn't going to be everyone's favourite.

The home shirt dropped a few weeks ago and with a rose pattern, fancy collar and black outlining, it's easily one of our favourite Premier League shirts of the season. But this one? It's going to take a little while to grow on us…

Where does this one rank among the best kits in Europe?

FFT's verdict

You'll either love the new Manchester United away shirt or hate it…

Manchester United's away kits since Adidas came on board have varied. There have been some sure hits, such as 2021/22's Ronaldo-associated away effort and 2018/19's third shirt – while last year's fluoro third shirt and 2020/21's zebra top haven't exactly gone down as classics.

Bad news if you agree with our verdicts on those four: the latter two are worthy inspirations of the 2023/24 away top. Yes, it's green and stripy.

An olive green and off-white striped getup, the shirt is unchartered territory for United. The colours are an acquired taste, though the thin crimson stripes down the off-white are a nice touch.

The round collar and the Adidas stripes blending into the design actually enhance the design slightly – and there's a long-sleeve option, which is nice – but let's face it, you've probably already made your mind up on this one. Either you like it for the stripes or you don't.

It's fascinating that Adidas have gone quite so bold for both Arsenal and United's away tops this season. Either FFT are going to look like fusty old fools who had no idea about fashion in 10 years' time, or they'll never become classics.

If United push on and have a good season, this will earn a few more fans.

Where to buy

Shirt info

