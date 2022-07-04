Amazon Prime Day 2022: What are the best deals for football fans?

Amazon Prime Day, the annual sale offering deals on a huge range of products, is currently taking place over the 48 hours of July 12 and 13 this year.

So if you're looking for a new pair of football boots, a club's shirt, fitness equipment, a console to play FIFA 22 on or even a TV to watch this season's Premier League, this is the place to be.

We'll be bringing football-related deals over the course of this year's Prime Day(s). It kicks off at midnight on July 12, and runs until 11.59pm on Wednesday, July 13 (although don't be surprised if some deals stick around a little longer).

The only thing you'll need to take advantage is an Amazon Prime subscription – and if you sign up now, you can get a 30-day free trial, meaning you'll get all the Prime Day advantages at no cost.

But it might be worth hanging on to a Prime subscription anyway: there will be two entire rounds of Premier League fixtures shown exclusively on Amazon in 2022/23 – 20 matches in all.

What Amazon Prime Day deals are there?

We'll be updating this section with the best deals that matter to you throughout Prime Day.

Best early Amazon Prime Day deals

FIFA 22: Save 82% on PC The latest instalment in the premier football video game is currently on an enormous £45 sale for PC gamers. If you're interested but haven't picked it up yet, this is a no brainer.

Kindle Unlimited: three months free Amazon's book service has millions of books available – including pretty much every football read you can think of (as well as esteemed publications such as FourFourTwo). You can currently get your first three months free, saving you almost £25.

We'll be adding to the list until the bitter end of Wednesday to make sure you get the best football-related Prime Deals, so keep checking for more.

Amazon prime Day deal predictions

We'd expect to see more sales on FIFA 22 across console titles as well as the amazing PC savings already available, and Football Manager 2022 is likely to drop too – we've seen the latest FM titles down to less than £15 in years gone by.

Some football boots will likely be on offer – Puma usually sees the biggest price drops.

There will also be deals on plenty of TV-related items that will make watching football easier this coming season: expect Amazon Fire devices and Roku TV sticks which can get every app needed for watching the Premier League to be available on the cheap.