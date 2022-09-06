Wales 2022 World Cup away kit: The Dragons' retro-inspired shirt is a work of art
The Wales 2022 World Cup away kit is a zigzag-collared reference to bygone eras, yet remains clean and sophisticated
The Wales 2022 World Cup away kit is a tribute to the past – but looks unmistakably modern.
The Welsh have gone white once more for the change threads that they'll done at their first World Cup for 64 years. The shirt comes complete with Adidas's new textless logo and continues this year's theme of zigzags with a bold red and green design.
The rest of the Adidas World Cup kits have all dropped, along with the Adidas home shirt for the Dragons, too. These are just two of our favourites of all the World Cup shirts getting released between now and November.
FFT's verdict
The Wales 2022 World Cup away kit mixes past and present to cracking effect
Football shirt culture looks backwards these days. Most new tops you buy are tributes to the past in some way, whether in pattern, design or just colour. But this seemed to have passed Wales by completely at their last two major tournaments.
2016 brought the much-maligned grey and green get-up that the Dragons failed to win wearing in France; 2021's marginally more successful yellow peril seemed more inspired by Australia than the Valleys. 2022's away shirt is very obviously retreading iconic white away shirts: it may be simple but richly woven into the fabric is clear nostalgia.
For those who "don't get it" the zigzags might look ugly; for those that do, they're a wistful inclusion to Welsh heritage. Inspired by the early 90s, the colour palette feels vintage and understated, while the zigzags are eye-catching enough without being in the least bit garish or OTT.
It's a fine line to tread between an eyesore and something so minimal it feels like a placeholder kit on a FIFA game. Admittedly, not every shirt at the World Cup has managed to colour between those lines but this example is one of the finest in Qatar.
Even the fact that these three colours are the same three as the badge – and they're the same three used on the home shirt – points to a classy cohesion throughout the Cymru look this time around. It would have been easy to overdo what is the most simple of shirts, after all.
There's a good case that this may well be Wales' nicest away shirt this side of the century. The retro top that this one took its cues from are hard to beat for a new generation of Welsh fans, this might make brand new memories in the Middle Eastern sun.
Shirt info
What is the sizing like with the Wales 2022 World Cup away kit?
The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms.
Adidas have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).
What is the difference between the authentic and regular versions of the Wales 2022 World Cup away kit?
The authentic version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.
"Made with Parley Ocean Plastic, new ultra-breathable 3D engineered fabric 'HEAT.RDY' technology, triangle-shaped 'Authentic' badge, 3 stripes tape execution on the shoulders, the Authentic jerseys introduce new technologies to a future iconic football jersey silhouette," says Adidas. Now you know.
If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here (opens in new tab). In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.
