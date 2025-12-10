How to watch Athletic Club vs PSG: Live streams, TV coverage, preview as Champions League winners visit Basque giants in Bilbao

Watch Athletic Club vs PSG today as the the Champions League winners target the top of the league phase table, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

European champions Paris Saint-Germain continue their title defence with a tricky trip south to the Basque Country to face Athletic Club.

PSG lost 2-0 on their previous visit to San Mames as Marcelo Bielsa masterminded a Champions League group stage win in 2011.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Athletic Club vs PSG online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Athletic Club vs PSG for free?

Athletic Club vs PSG will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the United States. It offers a free seven-day trial.

That means you could sign up, watch Athletic Club vs PSG for free, and take the option of cancelling if you don't think you'd get any lasting value out of the subscription.

Not at home when the game is on? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Athletic Club vs PSG from anywhere

Out of the country when Athletic Club vs PSG is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "NordVPN offers an impressive package for a surprisingly low cost," say TechRadar, who can't fault its running speeds, unblocking capabilities, or security features. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee on top of a knockdown price on two-year plans.

How to watch Athletic Club vs PSG in the UK

The latest game in PSG's Champions League defence will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 5 in the UK and can be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard

Watch Athletic Club vs PSG in the US

Athletic Club vs PSG will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ All Champions League fixtures are shown live on the Paramount+ streaming platform, included on the Essential package for $7.99 a month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch Athletic Club vs PSG in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Athletic Club vs PSG live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide

Athletic Club vs PSG: Champions League preview

Luis Enrique, born three hours to the west of Bilbao on Spain's northern coast, has overseen four wins in five matches as last season's emphatic European champions seek to retain their crown.

PSG have seen off Atalanta, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham Hotspur to occupy second place in the league phase table despite a chastening setback at home against Bayern Munich.

The 2024-25 winners have scored more Champions League goals than any other team this season and in-form Vitinha has scored four of them.

The Basque hosts have won only one of their five matches in the Champions League this season, beating Qarabag of Azerbaijan 3-1 in their last European fixture at home.

Defeats against Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United show how tough the games can be in the Champions League – Athletic still have to play Atalanta and Sporting CP – but the cold, hard truth is that they're on the outside looking in when it comes to progressing.

Ernesto Valverde's Athletic started the week in 27th in the table, two points short of an unseeded play-off spot and six away from automatic qualification for the next round.

The eight-time La Liga winners face an uphill battle in the Champions League. If they don't take something from this match as underdogs, they really will be left needing snookers.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Athletic Club 0-3 PSG

The European champions don't always blow teams away in the Champions League but they are unforgiving when they sniff a weakness.