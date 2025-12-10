Is Club Brugge vs Arsenal on TV? Live streams, TV coverage, preview as Champions League top dogs take on Belgian strugglers

Watch Club Brugge vs Arsenal today as the Gunners seek to strengthen their stranglehold at the top of the Champions League table, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Club Brugge have made their presence felt against English opposition in Europe over the years, most recently giving Aston Villa a bloody nose in the Champions League last season before Unai Emery's team knocked them out later in the competition.

Arsenal represent a new challenge for Brugge and specifically for head coach Ivan Leko, who replaced the highly rated former Haverfordwest County boss Nicky Hayen as recently as Monday.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Club Brugge vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Club Brugge vs Arsenal for free?

Club Brugge vs Arsenal is available to watch for FREE in Ireland with Virgin Media.



📺 TV viewers will find the action on Virgin Media Two





💻 Free live stream at the Virgin Media Play website

Watch Club Brugge vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Exclusive Deal 75% off + 4 months FREE



🥇 World's top VPN for just £2.21 / $2.88 per month

✅ Fast, secure, flawless unblocking

🔥 You won't get this price anywhere else!

How to watch Club Brugge vs Arsenal in the UK

Arsenal's Champions League visit to Bruges will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK and can be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard

Watch Club Brugge vs Arsenal in the US

Club Brugge vs Arsenal will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ Every single Champions League live stream for $7.99 a month? Sounds like a bargain to us...

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch Club Brugge vs Arsenal in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Club Brugge vs Arsenal live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide

Club Brugge vs Arsenal: Champions League preview

Hayen's departure came with Brugge in third place in the Pro League and five points off the top after losing their last two matches. In the Champions League, their fate is uncertain.

Brugge are on track to be eliminated at the end of the league phase, having won one and drawn one of their first five fixtures. Under Hayen, they lost to Atalanta, Bayern Munich and Sporting CP.

Just over one month ago, they drew 3-3 with Barcelona. It's a funny old game.

Arsenal are heavy favourites to win in Belgium, not least because their Champions League form this season has been immaculate. Five matches in, they're already safe from automatic elimination.

The Gunners are in first place in the mega-table, the only team in the Champions League with five wins out of five and, yes, they've done it by conceding almost no goals – one, to be precise, against Bayern Munich in the most recent game.

Athletic Club, Olympiacos, Atletico Madrid and Slavia Prague were all beaten to nil, leaving Arsenal even now in prime position to finish at the top of the league phase.

Defensive injury concerns notwithstanding, Mikel Arteta will expect a sixth consecutive Champions League win. There are more points on offer in the two remaining matches but anything short of three at Brugge would be an unwelcome bump in the road.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Club Brugge 0-3 Arsenal

We've seen Brugge cause problems for top opposition before but after a sudden change of head coach and with Arsenal wounded, circumstances are conspiring against them ahead of this one.