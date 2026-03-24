How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea - Free Streams, TV Details for UWCL quarter-final

Watch Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women as the Gunners look to keep hold of their European crown, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Arsenal vs Chelsea key information • Date: Tuesday 24 March • Kick-off time: 20:00pm GMT / 16:00pm ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Disney (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • FREE Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) • Watch from anywhere: NordVPN's Exclusive Deal

There will at least be one English team in the Champions League semi-finals, with the two most successful clubs from these shores going hammer and tongs across two legs for a chance in the final four.

Arsenal and Chelsea will meet in N5 this week, with Renee Slegers' side having home advantage first, before the two teams meet again at Stamford Bridge next week.

The winner will have another tough tie ahead of them – no easy games at this stage! – with Lyon or Wolfsburg in waiting on the road to Oslo.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the UWCL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV in the UK?

Arsenal vs Chelsea will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

It will also be available on television on BBC Two, on Disney+ and on the BBC Sport website.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on BBC iPlayer The UWCL quarter-final clash is being streamed completely free on BBC iPlayer. All you need is an account and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB).

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the US

Fans in the USA can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea via Paramount+.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea from anywhere

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Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Women's Champions League preview

The WSL heavyweights face off at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, with the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final – and you simply couldn't call who's going to progress at this stage.

The Gunners remain unbeaten against the Blues this season after a win and a draw in the WSL, but sit two points below their London rivals in the table – while Sonia Bompastor's team finished in the automatic places of the Champions League's league phase at Arsenal's expense.

Former Arsenal star Alex Scott has told FourFourTwo exclusively, meanwhile, that her former team's heritage in the competition will be an extra incentive for Chelsea to dump the holders out of the competition.

“From when I was playing, from the moment Emma Hayes left Arsenal and took over Chelsea, straight away it was this rivalry because we knew the nuggets that she was taking from Arsenal and implementing them at Chelsea and building this phenomenal team - everything that she went on to do and win there is absolutely incredible,” Scott said.

“I know how much it hurt Chelsea players and fans to see Arsenal lifting the Champions League trophy last season. Because that's the one that they are missing and have after for so long. So it's just going to be so juicy. If Chelsea beat Arsenal, you won't stop hearing about it. But if Arsenal manage to get one over Chelsea again… it’s just an exciting tie. And that's what you love about football, right?”

Leah Williamson is a doubt for this one for Arsenal after sitting out the weekend's action, but Katie McCabe and Beth Mead could both return, while Emily Fox may replace Smilla Holmberg at right-back. For Chelsea, Aggie Beever-Jones is a doubt after going off injured at the weekend, depleting a frontline that's already missing Mayra Ramirez – though Lucy Bronze, Naomi Girma, Keira Walsh, Lauren James and Sandy Baltimore are all fresh after substitute appearances over the weekend.

Slegers is boosted by the return of Australian trio Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord, who are back from Down Under after losing the Asian Cup Final 1-0 on Saturday morning, though Matildas duo Ellie Carpenter and Sam Kerr could miss out for Chelsea.