How to watch UWCL quarter-finals: Free streams & TV channels

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea, Manchester United vs Bayern Munich and more in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday and Wednesday, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

After reaching the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals, three English sides remain in contention for European glory.

Holders Arsenal host Chelsea in a huge all-English clash, while Manchester United welcome Bayern Munich to Old Trafford.

With three English teams in the last eight for the second year running and the structure of the tournament bracket, the possibility of an all-English final remains.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch the UWCL quarter-finals online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch UWCL quarter-finals for free

Select games will be broadcast for free in different countries across the world, including BBC iPlayer (UK) and L'Equipe (France).

BBC iPlayer are showing the match between Arsenal and Chelsea. L'Equipe the game between Wolfsburg and Lyon.

Watch UWCL quarter-finals from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching OH Leuven vs Arsenal. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Watch UWCL quarter-finals in the UK

All four UWCL quarter-finals are broadcast live on Disney+ in the UK.

Stream UWCL on Disney+ Every women's Champions League quarter-final match is broadcast live on Disney+ in the UK.You only need the basic Disney+ (with ads) subscription to stream with prices starting at just £5.99.

Watch UWCL quarter-finals in the US

In the US, every UWCL match can be streamed live on Paramount+.

Stream UWCL on Paramount+ Fans in the USA can watch each game on the Paramount+ streaming services. Plans start from $2.99 per month for two months right now (usually $8.99_)and you will also get men's Champions League and EFL Championship coverage included.

Watch UWCL quarter-finals: Women's Champions League preview

Almost two months have passed since the final matchday of the Women's Champions League group stages which determined who would remain in the competition.

With automatic qualification for the quarter-finals only guaranteed for the top four teams, Arsenal just missed out, finishing fifth out of the pool of 18 European teams.

Their table position has given them a favourable draw, facing Belgian Women's Super League champions OH Leuven, the team who finished 12th - the final place to not be knocked out of the competition.

A mixed bag in the early rounds of the Champions League will be forgotten as Arsenal go into this tie flying high.

With wins against Chelsea and Manchester City in the league, coupled with winning the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup trophy, the Gunners will feel confident of bringing back a lead to the reverse fixture at the Emirates next week.

The two sides faced each other earlier in the competition in the league phase, as the holders beat OH Leuven 3-0 on MD6.

On the December loss, OH Leuven coach Arno Van den Abbeel said: "Back then we weren't sure of qualifying. Now it's a make-or-break situation across two matches. You approach that with a different mindset, it's a different situation now. We may have been naive last time; this time we want to be more resilient and cunning."

Women's UWCL quarter-finals schedule

Wolfsburg vs Lyon — Tue 24 Mar (17:45 GMT / 13:45 ET)

— Tue 24 Mar (17:45 GMT / 13:45 ET) Arsenal vs Chelsea — Tue 24 Mar (20:00 GMT / 16:00 ET)

— Tue 24 Mar (20:00 GMT / 16:00 ET) Real Madrid vs Barcelona — Wed 25 Mar (17:45 GMT / 13:45 ET)

— Wed 25 Mar (17:45 GMT / 13:45 ET) Manchester United vs Bayern Munich — Wed 25 Mar (20:00 GMT / 16:00 ET)