Is Wolves vs Palace on TV? Live streams for Rob Edwards' first Premier League game in charge of Wanderers

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace for the beginning of a new era at Molineux with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Saturday, 22 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a new manager and they need it to work.

The Premier League's bottom club tempted former Luton Town boss Rob Edwards away from Middlesbrough and handed him a winless shambles of a football team with two points after 11 games.

With seven points to make up just to get off the foot of the table, sentiment might have ruled sense on this one.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Wolves vs Palace online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Wolves vs Crystal Palace on TV in the UK?

Wolves vs Crystal Palace is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace in the US

Wolves vs Crystal Palace is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Is there a Wolves vs Crystal Palace free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you may be able to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

How to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace through Stan Sport.

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace through Stan Sport.

Watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

A Virtual Private Network helps you get around geo-restrictions.









Wolves vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview

Molineux is an unhappy place this season. Vitor Pereira was shown the door barely a year on from winning supporters over with the personal touch, the inevitable consequence of a dreadful start in 2025-26.

The problems run deeper in the Black Country but staying in the division is imperative. That doesn't make it easy or even likely.

Edwards has inherited a team shorn of its most essential components over a matter of years and those who remain – Jorgen Stand Larsen, we're looking at you – are struggling to hit the levels even of last season.

The next fixture for the bottom club in the bottom half pits them against the bottom club in the top half. Palace won't be fully satisfied with their position either.

Tickets

Tickets

Oliver Glasner is guiding the Eagles in Europe this season, though, and a modest start in the Premier League is a small price to pay.

Palace have only lost twice in the league but have drawn five times in their first 11 fixtures. 17 points at this stage is a perfectly respectable return but it's frustrating for anyone who watches them regularly because Palace, simply, should be a very good football team.

In terms of performance against their xG (expected goals) over the season so far, Palace are the only team coming up shorter than Wolves. They always seem clinical against your team though, don't they?

Reports this week indicate that the Eagles have begun contract talks with striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. In these dwindling days of Marc Guehi's time at Selhurst Park, that little piece of stability could go a long way.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wolves 1-1 Crystal Palace

FourFourTwo is picking a low-scoring draw between one team welcoming their new boss and superior opposition who have the chances to win and don't score them.