How to watch Leeds vs Villa online: Live streams, TV info for Premier League Super Sunday clash

Watch Leeds United vs Aston Villa as they meet in the Premier League at Elland Road, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Leeds United lost back-to-back Premier League games before the November international break and will be looking for a response against an in-form Aston Villa side.

Daniel Farke's men suffered defeat at Brighton and then Nottingham Forest, with a tricky run of games now approaching the Whites.

The Villans have recovered well after an early-season scare, with Unai Emery's men now 6th in the Premier League table after their recent revival.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Leeds vs Villa online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Leeds United vs Aston Villa in the UK

Leeds United vs Aston Villa will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch Leeds United vs Aston Villa in the US

USA Network has the exclusive rights to show Leeds United vs Aston Villa in the United States.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

How to watch Leeds United vs Aston Villa in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Leeds United vs Aston Villa through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport <p>Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month. Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Is there a Leeds United vs Aston Villa free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game on Sunday, but you will be able to watch Leeds United vs Aston Villa using a broadcaster free trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Leeds United vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Leeds United vs Aston Villa. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Black Friday Deal Save 74% Was £8.69 now £2.29 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Leeds United vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview

Leeds are dangling precariously above the Premier League's relegation places and have a real horrid run of games to come between now and the end of the year.

The Whites have Aston Villa, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Sunderland all come before 2025 is out and without a goalscorer in their team, things are looking bleak.

Summer addition Dominic Calvert-Lewin has just one goal in ten games and will have to be much better if Leeds are to avoid an immediate return to the second tier come May.

With it not yet known whether funds are available to recruit in January, results will have to pick up for the West Yorkshire outfit.

The Villans have lost just two of their latest 10 games in all competitions and come into this one stronger than most.

Only behind Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League's form table, Villa will hope Ollie Watkins can now get back to his best after a return of only one goal in 16 so far this term.

Defender Matty Cash even has more with two, but at least the results are coming for Emery's men after a rocky start.

Defender Tyrone Mings (hamstring) is aiming for a return in the new year, whilst Ezri Konsa, Amadou Onana, Lamare Bogarde and Cash are all given 50/50 chances of featuring at Elland Road this weekend.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Leeds United vs Aston Villa: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds United 1-2 Aston Villa

FourFourTwo thinks this one could be tight, but Villa's recent form suggests they are favourites, and we are backing them to pick up another win on Sunday.