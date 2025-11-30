Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Live streams, TV coverage and preview for rare Sunday broadcast slot

Watch Crystal Palace vs Man Utd in the Premier League today as supporters are treated to an exciting slice of Sunday lunchtime football, with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information.

Crystal Palace host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, with the game having been handed a rare 12:00 pm kick-off slot.

This is due to the Eagles' involvement in the Europa Conference League earlier this week, with Oliver Glasner's side having lost 2-1 to Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg.

Manchester United will be looking for a response after going down 1-0 at home to Everton last time out.

Missing Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Harry Maguire, the Red Devils looked bereft of ideas in front of goal, with Jordan Pickford in fine form to earn a huge three points for the ten-man Toffees.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch Crystal Palace vs Man Utd online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Man Utd in the UK

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd will kick off at 12:00 pm on Sunday, with the encounter having been pushed back 24 hours due to Palace's involvement in Europe.

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and via the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Coverage will be live from 11:00 am (UK).

Watch Crystal Palace vs Man Utd in the US

In the US, Crystal Palace vs Man Utd will be shown on USA Network.

To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as Sling or YouTube TV.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man Utd in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Man Utd via Stan Sport.

Can I watch Palace vs United for free?

You can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United for free in Azerbaijan, where Idman TV has the rights, with coverage on TV and website.

Fans in the US could take out a free trial with YouTube TV to watch the game on USA Network.

Coverage is geo-restricted in both cases.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Man Utd from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

Can I still get tickets to Crystal Palace vs Man Utd?

The answer is yes, with FourFourTwo's official hospitality partner, Seat Unique, providing Premier League tickets for 14 of the 20 clubs in England's top flight.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd: Preview

Despite taking the lead in France on Thursday evening, Palace left the Stade de la Meinau empty-handed.

Tyrick Mitchell had netted a 35th-minute opener before Emanuel Emegha and Samir El Mourabet both notched for the hosts to hand them all three points.

Glasner's side now has a quick turnaround with the Red Devils arriving at Selhurst Park, a side they haven't lost to since 2023.

Unbeaten in their last four outings against Manchester United, a harsh schedule will have benefited their opponents, with Ruben Amorim's side last playing on Monday evening and now three days fresher.

United ended their five-match unbeaten run with a poor display against the Toffees at Old Trafford on Monday.

Despite having a whopping 25 shots on goal, Amorim's side could not find a vital breakthrough as David Moyes posted a first win at the Theatre of Dreams in 17 attempts.

It remains to be seen whether Cunha, Sesko and Maguire will be back for the Red Devils, who looked short in attack.

Kobbie Mainoo did feature from the bench, with Mason Mount also introduced as a substitute at half-time.

Many feel it was an opportunity missed for Manchester United, with Amorim admitting in his post-match press conference that his team are still well below where he knows they can be.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd

Despite having more time to prepare, Manchester United have not fared well against the Eagles in recent times and we can see this one ending all square.