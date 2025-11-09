Watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth: Live streams, TV channels, preview for Super Sunday Premier League clash

Watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth as they meet in the Premier League at Villa Park, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

A run of four straight league wins came to an end last week for Aston Villa as they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool, but it could have been very different if not for individual errors and some back luck.

Unai Emery’s side twice struck the post at Anfield before giving away two sloppy goals. They’ll hope to cut out the mistakes this weekend as they bid to make it six games in a row against Bournemouth without defeat.

The Cherries also suffered defeat last time out as they were overpowered by Manchester City, but Andoni Iraola’s side have not lost two in a row in the league since May.

Fifth in the table at the start of the weekend, they’ll be determined to get back to winning ways and move into the top four.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth in the UK

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth in the US

USA Network has the exclusive rights to show Aston Villa vs Bournemouth in the United States.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth through Stan Sport.

Is there a Aston Villa vs Bournemouth free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game on Sunday but you will be able to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth using a broadcaster free trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Aston Villa vs Bournemouth. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth: Premier League preview

After a poor start to the campaign, Villa have begun to find their feet and replicate the form they showed last season as they finished sixth in the league and excelled in the Champions League. They were superb in the 1-0 win over Man City two weeks ago and were unfortunate not to be ahead at Anfield before an error from Emiliano Martinez.

It was an uncharacteristic mistake from the Argentine who will be desperate to make amends this week. The Villa defenders will also want to deliver a more assured display after consistently giving the ball away against Liverpool as they attempted to play from the back.

Emery will also be hoping for an improved display from striker Ollie Watkins who has just one goal in 10 league games this season and is in his worst run of form since the Spaniard took over at Villa Park three years ago.

While Bournemouth did come away from the Etihad empty-handed, it has been another remarkable season thus far for the south coast club. The Cherries sold a host of their top performers in the summer but have lost just twice in the league.

Forward Antoine Semenyo has been sensational, while they appear to have unearthed another talent in frontman Eli Junior Kroupi. The 19-year-old scored in three consecutive Premier League games before the defeat to City and will provide stern competition to Evanilson.

With a togetherness in the team and no shortage of talent, Iraola will be confident his side can bounce back at Villa Park and get back to winning ways.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 1-1 Bournemouth

FourFourTwo is predicting that this will be an even and entertaining contest that will end with the points being shared.