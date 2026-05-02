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Can I watch Wolves vs Sunderland on TV? Stream info for 3pm Premier League clash

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Wolves are down and out but still have pride to play for as they host Sunderland

Granit Xhaka of Sunderland celebrates victory following the Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium of Light on April 12, 2026 in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland beat Wolves 2-0 in October's reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)
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