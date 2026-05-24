How to watch Burnley vs Wolves: Streaming info and TV details as relegated duo face off at Turf Moor

Who will finish bottom of the Premier League table?

Watch Burnley vs Wolves today as both teams look to avoid finishing bottom of the Premier League table, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Burnley vs Wolves key information • Date: Sunday, 24 May 2026 • Kick-off time: 4:00pm BST / 11:00am ET • Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Stan Sport (Australia), Peacock (USA) • Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

Just two points separate Burnley and Wolves as the final day of the Premier League season arrives.

Who will finish bottom of the table? Will it be the Clarets or will it be the side in old gold?

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Burnley vs Wolves online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Burnley vs Wolves from anywhere

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📺 Stream Burnley vs Wolves

Watch Burnley vs Wolves in the UK

Burnley vs Wolves will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has had no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £20 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Burnley vs Wolves in the US

Burnley vs Wolves will be shown live in the United States on Peacock and NBCSN.

NBCSN is available via cord-cutters as well, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBCSN, and others that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Burnley vs Wolves in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Burnley vs Wolves through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport show every Premier League game, including Burnley vs Wolves. Prices start at AU$32/month, which includes access to all of Stan's TV content as well.

Burnley vs Wolves: Premier League preview

Burnley have already parted ways with head coach Scott Parker, as the Clarets look to usher in a new era at Turf Moor in the Championship.

Just who the new boss will be remains to be seen, with Steven Gerrard the current bookmakers' favourite to take over.

The Lancashire side have been dire all season, winning only four games, one of those coming against Wolves back in October.

Just two points separate them at the bottom of the table, and a draw would be enough for Burnley to finish 19th – if that can be considered any sort of prize...

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Wolves have been much improved since the appointment of Rob Edwards, but even he couldn't save Gary O'Neil's sinking ship.

Wanderers are set for a return to the Championship after 8 seasons in England's top flight.

With star striker Jorgen Strand Larsen gone in January to Crystal Palace, midfielder Rodrigo Gomes is already attracting attention from Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, with new reports suggesting he is close to joining the latter.

Matheus Mane is another name who is likely to leave Molineux, as a rebuild awaits this summer in the Black Country.

Tickets

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See also ►