Watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool for free in the Premier League as Bradley Barcola stands by to make his Reds debut, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

France winger Barcola finally sealed his £123m move from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week and is available to face the Tractor Boys, as Andoni Iraola hunts a first competitive win in charge of the Reds.

Ipswich also splashed the cash during the transfer window and are looking to extend their 100 per cent record at Portman Road, where they have claimed victories in both the league and the Carabao Cup this season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool online and from anywhere, including for free, as the 2026/27 Premier League season continues.

Watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool for FREE

You can watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool at no cost on USA Network, thanks to free trials for new customers available on cord-cutters including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV.

YouTube TV currently has a 21-day free trial available for new customers.

Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free Ipswich Town vs Liverpool stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool from anywhere

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The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool in the UK

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the clash at Portman Road, with kick-off at 8:00pm BST.

Outside the UK? Watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool on Sky Sports via NordVPN.

Watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool on Sky Sports Sky Sports will show at least 215 Premier League games, including Ipswich Town vs Liverpool, during the 2026/27 season. Plans start from £35 a month, with £22/month packages available for existing Sky subscribers.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network is the place to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool in the US. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool on USA Network.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Ipswich Town vs Liverpool on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST on Saturday.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool on Stan Sport.

Watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That will cover tonight's game between the Tractor Boys and the Reds as well as every Premier League and Champions League game.

Tickets

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Ipswich Town vs Liverpool: Preview

Ipswich Town are leaving nothing to chance as they aim to establish themselves in the Premier League, spending £186m in the transfer window - more than both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

They sealed their 14th and final signing of the summer on deadline day as forward Zian Flemming arrived from Burnley, and the Dutchman could make his Tractor Boys debut against Liverpool.

Manager Gary O'Neil has also been boosted by the news that Emersonn, another new recruit, sustained no lasting damage from a nasty fall in the 5-2 defeat at Manchester United last Sunday.

The striker will be aiming to score for the second home game in a row after finding the net in Ipswich's 2-1 opening-day win over Sunderland, with the Tractor Boys two out of two at Portman Road, having also beaten Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

There could be another notable debut in Suffolk, with Bradley Barcola set to be part of the Liverpool squad after completing his mega-money move from Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the week.

The winger, who turned 24 on Wednesday, may not feature from the start having not played since the World Cup, but he offers another exciting option out wide to add to the likes of Cody Gakpo, Victor Munoz and Rio Ngumoha.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola will hope Barcola can hit the ground running after a shaky start to his Anfield tenure, with the Reds beginning the Premier League season with consecutive 2-2 draws against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

However, the Spaniard failed to win any of his first nine matches as Bournemouth head coach and left as one of the club's greatest managers, so he is unlikely to be panicking just yet.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Ipswich Town 1-2 Liverpool

The Tractor Boys can certainly hurt Iraola's men, but Liverpool should have enough quality to take three points.