Newcastle vs Bournemouth FREE live stream: Kick-off time, TV channels for Premier League lunchtime game

Newcastle United have made a promising start to the campaign

Watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth for free as the Magpies look to secure back-to-back wins in the Premier League. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Matthias Jaissle has made a promising start to life as Newcastle manager and picked up his first league victory last Saturday, when his side triumphed 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur.

Fellow German Marco Rose has claimed a single point from his first two Premier League games in charge of Bournemouth, although that total would have been higher if the Cherries hadn't conceded late goals against both Manchester City and Everton.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth online and from anywhere, including for free, as the 2026/27 Premier League season continues.

Watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth for FREE

You can stream Newcastle vs Bournemouth for free in the US thanks to YouTube TV's 21-day free trial which carries USA Network.

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Watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth from anywhere

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How to watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth in the UK

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth is live on TNT Sports in the UK.

Live coverage is on TNT Sports 1 and its streaming platform HBO Max, with kick-off at 12:30pm BST.

Outside the UK? Watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth on Sky Sports via NordVPN.

Watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth on TNT Sports and HBO Max Newcastle United vs Bournemouth is one of 52 Premier League games that will be live on TNT Sports during the 2026/27 season. TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, with plans that include TNT starting from £25.99/month.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network has live coverage of Newcastle United vs Bournemouth in the US. Kick-off is at 7:30am ET.

Remember: Use NordVPN to unlock your Newcastle United vs Bournemouth on USA Network.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Newcastle United vs Bournemouth on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 9:30pm AEST.

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Newcastle United vs Bournemouth: Preview

Gloom has quickly been replaced by optimism at Newcastle United, after a transformative summer that initially had fans fearing the worst.

The departures of long-serving manager Eddie Howe and key players Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes threatened to derail the Magpies' season before it had begun, but suddenly things are looking up.

New boss Matthias Jaissle has made a promising start and would have a 100 per cent record in all competitions if Newcastle hadn't conceded a last-minute penalty against Liverpool, while forwards Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa have shone.

The Magpies' new signings also appear to have bedded in well and Jaissle could hand a debut to deadline-day arrival Matias Fernandez-Pardo, with the 21-year-old Belgium striker available to face Bournemouth after his move from Lille.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Jaissle's career shares some parallels with Bournemouth counterpart Marco Rose, a fellow German who also managed RB Salzburg. The Cherries boss knows how it feels to let a lead slip late on, too.

Bournemouth could be sat on six points if they hadn't conceded twice in the closing stages to lose 2-1 at Manchester City in their opening game, or allowed Everton to equalise in stoppage time in last weekend's 1-1 draw. Instead, Rose is still waiting for his first victory in charge.

At least he no longer has to worry about losing key players in the transfer window, with the Cherries able to keep hold of Alex Scott, Rayan and Eli Junior Kroupi despite heavy interest throughout the summer.

That will have given Bournemouth fans a much-needed boost ahead of the 700-mile round trip to St James' Park for this Saturday lunchtime kick-off, in another triumph of Premier League fixture scheduling.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle United 1-1 Bournemouth

The Magpies will expect to win this one after their strong start, but Rose's men are better than their points total suggests.