How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City for FREE: Live streams and TV channels for Friday Night Football in the Premier League

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is rocking a new look for this season

Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City for free as the Premier League's second weekend gets underway at Selhurst Park, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The return of the Premier League brought drama, excitement and shocks, as we dust ourselves off and go again as Gameweek 2 approaches.

The opening contest of the weekend sees Crystal Palace host Manchester City at Selhurst Park, with the Eagles still reeling from their defeat at Everton.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City from anywhere in the world and for FREE.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City for FREE

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City isn't technically available to watch for free, but there is a way that viewers in the US can stream the game at no cost.

Live coverage in the States is on USA Network, which is available on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV - all of which have free-trial options of varying lengths for new customers.

Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free Crystal Palace vs Manchester City stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City from anywhere

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The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can make your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the game from Croydon, with kick-off at 8:00pm BST. Full coverage begins at 7:00pm.

Outside the UK? Unlock your stream of Friday Night Football with NordVPN.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, carrying 215 games across the season. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network is showing Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the US. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Fans in the States can access USA Network on OTT streaming platforms including YouTube TV (10-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Sling Blue.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on USA Network USA Network is part of NBCUniversal, which holds the Premier League broadcast rights in the US. This is a linear channel, so you will either need one of the above cord-cutters or a cable package to stream the EPL opener live.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST on Saturday, August 22.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch on Stan Sport.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That will provide you with access to Friday Night Football and every Champions League and Premier League game.

Tickets

Get VIP Crystal Palace tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Crystal Palace hospitality at Selhurst Park guarantees a stylish matchday with premium seating and access to exclusive lounges. Packages feature fine dining and are ideal for families or corporate guests. The experience elevates the passionate atmosphere of the Holmesdale End, providing comfort and luxury without sacrificing the true Palace spirit.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Preview

Pierre Sage's side made a dull start to his tenure as Crystal Palace boss, as the Eagles slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Everton on the opening weekend of the new season.

Goals from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry sank the Eagles, with the uncertain future of Jean Phillipe-Mateta and Ismaïla Sarr adding to the Frenchman's early woes.

They will certainly need to be better in front of goal with four big chances missed last Saturday — something they can't afford against one of the Premier League's top sides.

Dwight McNeil made his debut in the defeat against his former side, with Jørgen Strand Larsen again left on the bench as Mateta got the nod on Merseyside.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Enzo Maresca's men left it late to claim all three points against Bournemouth, with his defenders coming in clutch to spare their blushes.

Marcus Tavernier fired the Cherries ahead of 26 minutes, but two late goals from first Marc Guehi and then Josko Gvardiol ensured a quickfire turnaround.

City are bidding to continue their impressive recent form against Palace, with the Sky Blues having only lost once in the last five years against Friday's opponents, that being the FA Cup final.

Ayyoub Bouaddi could make his debut following his £85.6m move from Lille, while speculation surrounding Enzo Fernandez signing for them continues to rumble on off the pitch.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City

City should win with ease at Selhurst Park, with Erling Haaland to get off the mark.