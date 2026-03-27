How to watch Norway vs Netherlands: live streams for international friendly

Watch Netherlands vs Norway in an exciting international friendly today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

There's no need for World Cup qualification play-offs for Norway. Stale Solbakken's team were perhaps the most impressive team of all in European qualifying, scoring more than four goals per game on average as they booked their World Cup place with ease.

Erling Haaland was the top scorer in the qualification phase, naturally, but the Netherlands should prove sterner opposition. Like Norway, the Dutch are on a 12-match unbeaten run.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Netherlands vs Norway online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Netherlands vs Norway for FREE

Netherlands vs Norway will be available to view on NPO in the Netherlands. Specifically on the NPO3 channel.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the US right now – more on that below.

Watch Netherlands vs Norway from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Is Netherlands vs Norway on TV in the UK?

There is no television coverage of Netherlands vs Norway in the UK but the match will be available on a pay-per-view basis via Amazon Prime.

Access will cost £2.49 but you don't need to be a Prime subscriber. Your standard Amazon account will suffice.