How to watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham: live stream details as Welsh rivals meet on Championship opening weekend
The Bluebirds face the Red Dragons in a tasty Monday-night clash
Watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham as the opening weekend of the Championship season culminates with a clash between two Welsh rivals. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Date: Monday, 17 August
- Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 5:00am AEST (Tue)
- Watch for FREE: beIN SPORTS (7-day free trial) (Australia)
- Live Streams: Sky Sports (UK) / Paramount+ (US)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN
The Bluebirds are back in the second tier after winning automatic promotion from League One at the first attempt, while the Red Dragons will be aiming to kick-start another promotion push having just missed out on the play-offs last term.
Bragging rights are also at stake, though, and Cardiff will be desperate to put Wrexham in their place following the North Wales club's rapid rise through the leagues under Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham in the Championship online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham for free?
Cardiff City vs Wrexham is not technically being shown anywhere for free, but viewers in Australia can watch the Championship clash on beIN SPORTS, which includes a 7-day free trial for new users.
Not in Australia? Use NordVPN to unlock your beIN SPORTS stream from anywhere in the world.
Watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham from anywhere
Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Cardiff City vs Wrexham. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.
Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free
🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks beIN SPORTS
📺 Stream Cardiff City vs Wrexham
How to watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham in the UK
Cardiff City vs Wrexham is live on Sky Sports in the UK.
The clash at the Cardiff City Stadium is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 8pm BST.
Watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham on Sky Sports
Sky Sports is the main rights-holder for the 2026/2027 EFL season in the UK, with more than 1,000 games live on Sky Sports' channels or the Sky+ bonus streaming offering. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while new customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.
How to watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham in the US
US viewers can watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham on Paramount+, with kick-off at 3pm ET.
Paramount+ plans start at $8.99 a month and you'll get access to multiple Carabao Cup games this season, as well as every Champions League match.
Watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham on Paramount+
Paramount+ is an official broadcast partner of the EFL in the US. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, while a premium package is available from $13.99.
How to watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham in Australia
As mentioned above, fans in Australia can watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham on beIN SPORTS.
The game kicks-off at 5am AEST (Tue) and will be live on beIN SPORTS 3, as well as the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform.
It is one of 155 Championship matches that will be shown live on beIN SPORTS Down Under this season, plus games from Leagues One and Two, and every Carabao Cup fixture.
Watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham on beIN SPORTS
beIN SPORTS is the official broadcast partner of the EFL in Australia and costs $15.99 a month or $159.99 a year, with both plans featuring a 7-day free trial.
Cardiff City vs Wrexham: Preview
The Cardiff City Stadium has rarely been a happy place in recent years, so last season will have felt extra special for Bluebirds fans.
After finishing bottom of the Championship in 2024/25, the Cardiff hierarchy appointed Brian Barry-Murphy 14 months ago and it has proved one of the few decisions they have got right. The Irishman led the Bluebirds to promotion as runners-up behind Lincoln City, with a core of exciting youngsters playing some delicious football.
Now back in the second tier, the Bluebirds' primary aim will be survival but fans will be quietly confident they can aim a little higher if the squad continues to improve and summer signing Jack Moylan can step up, after starring for Lincoln last term.
Long-term ambitions can wait, though, as this clash with Wrexham is all about bragging rights. It should be a cracking atmosphere in the Welsh capital and Cardiff will hope it can help them slay the (Red) Dragons.
SEE ALSO Should I use a VPN to watch football?
It is very unusual for Wrexham to be the highest-placed Welsh club in the EFL - but then again the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has never felt normal.
The Red Dragons' expectations have been completely transformed under the Hollywood pair and they have every reason to believe they can become the dominant force in Welsh football for years to come.
Surprisingly, Wrexham have not made too many changes to their squad since finishing seventh in the Championship last season, with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, right-back Danny Imray and midfielder Ben Whiteman the only notable additions this summer.
Otherwise, it is as you were for Phil Parkinson and Co. as the Red Dragons play at the Cardiff City Stadium for the first time, in their first league meeting with the Bluebirds for 24 years.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Cardiff City 1-1 Wrexham
Don't be fooled by the gap between the teams last season - the Bluebirds (and their fans) are a tough first opponent for Wrexham.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo and other titles. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.