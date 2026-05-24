How to watch League One play-off final for FREE: Streaming info and TV details for Bolton Wanderers vs Stockport County at Wembley

Watch the League One play-off final today as Bolton Wanderers and Stockport County battle it out at Wembley for a place in the Championship, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

It's a North West takeover of Wembley as two clubs separated by less than 25 miles meet at the national stadium with one goal in mind: promotion to the Championship.

Both Bolton and Stockport have fallen on hard times in recent years and a return to the second tier would feel like a major step, maybe even the culmination, of a long and painful journey.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Stockport County in the League One play-off final online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch League One play-off final for free?

Bolton vs Stockport is available to watch on CBS Sports Network in the US at no cost thanks to free trials on YouTube TV (10 days), Fubo (5 days) and DirecTV Stream (7 days).

Abroad for the game? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch League One play-off final from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket for the League One play-off final, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your streaming device appear to be back in your home country.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN is currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Watch League One play-off final in the UK

Sky Sports is the sole broadcaster of the EFL in the UK and they are showing Bolton vs Stockport live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Kick-off is at 1pm BST on Sunday.

Watch League One play-off final on Sky Sports You can get Sky Sports by arranging a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term deal, Now is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch League One play-off final in the US

As mentioned above, viewers in the United States can stream Bolton vs Stockport on CBS Sports Network. US-based fans can also watch it on Paramount+.

Watch League One play-off final on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the EFL rights-holder in the US, with a huge selection of games across the Championship, League One, and League Two. Plans start from $8.99 a month – a bargain considering you get all the Champions League live streams too.

How to watch League One play-off final in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Bolton vs Stockport on beIN Sports, where new users benefit from a 7-day free trial.

The game will be shown live on beIN Sports 3.

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