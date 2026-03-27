What is Non-League Day? English lower leagues take spotlight during international break

South Shields will be aiming to keep their push for the top of the table alive in the National League North

There's no Premier League or Championship football on offer this weekend thanks to the international break, with League One and League Two both operating on reduced schedules.

So where do you turn to get your football fix in this trying time? Don't worry: Non-League Day as got you covered.

The annual event sees clubs in the fifth tier and below all keen to welcome you to your local grassroots club to see them in action.

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What is Non-League Day?

Dagenham & Redbridge are among the sides at home this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Non-League Day was launched in 2010 by QPR fan and former BBC Sport writer James Doe, who took to social media to implore his fellow football fans to take the opportunity of the break in the higher-tier season to support their local non-league club.

Doe himself is also a follower of Harrow Borough as well, but was inspired by having visited Devon side Tavistock during QPR's pre-season tour in 2010. (We know without looking it up that means Neil Warnock was in charge at the time, for we too have been to Tavistock for a pre-season friendly.)

Find a non-league game near you this Non-League Day

Halifax Town are one of many sides with plenty to play for this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

The movement gathered momentum from there and has become a fixture on the calendar every March international break, providing a welcome boost to the coffers of clubs who are often run by volunteers and rely on matchday takings to operate.

To find a game this Non-League Day, you can use the very handy tool on the Non-League Day website - just tap in your postcode (or give permission to use your location) and it will give you a list of all the games taking place near you this weekend.

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Nostell Miners Welfare vs Armthorpe, here we come.

You can also support the cause by purchasing a Non-League Day pin badge, if you're that way inclined - and let's face it, lots of you are.

Non-League day has plenty of celebrity backing, as well as being supported by Premier League and EFL clubs, MPs and charities, including Prostate Cancer UK, the JE3 Foundation, Kick It Out, and Show Racism the Red Card.

Non-league games that might take your fancy this weekend

York City have a chance at automatic promotion but need to overhaul Rochdale at the top of the table (Image credit: Getty Images)

York City vs Woking is perhaps the pick of the bunch in the National League, with the Minstermen in with a shout of going top of the table with a victory...albeit that would require Sutton United to beat current leaders Rochdale.

Halifax Town vs Scunthorpe could also be compelling. Fifth-placed Scunthorpe are pretty well nailed-on for a play-off place already, but Halifax have a bit of work to do if they want to claim a place in the six-team post-season battle for the National League's second promotion place.

Or if you're in the Northamptonshire area, consider going down to cheer on Brackley Town against Tamworth. Brackley are two points away from saf