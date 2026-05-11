Where Arsenal would be in the Premier League table without VAR

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A last-gasp VAR decision meant that the Gunners were able to claim all three points against West Ham on Sunday

The VAR screen shows that a late Kai Havertz goal has been disallowed in Arsenal&#039;s 1-0 loss at Aston Villa in December 2023.
Arsenal are targeting their first title win in more than two decades (Image credit: Getty Images)